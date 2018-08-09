Kerala tops State Energy Efficiency Preparedness Index with 77 points

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala has emerged on top in the recently published inaugural edition of the State Energy Efficiency Preparedness Index, brought out jointly by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) and NITI Aayog.

The state scored 77 points to top the charts, followed by Rajasthan with 68 points and Andhra Pradesh with 66.5 points. The three states plus Maharashtra and Punjab have been listed as front-runner states in the quest for energy efficiency. The index assessed state policies and programmes aimed at improving energy efficiency in five key sectors: buildings, industries, municipalities, transportation, agriculture and electricity distribution.

Kerala came first in the buildings and industries categories, third in municipalities, joint third in agriculture and electricity distribution.The state did not do well in transport. In each of the five sectors, the factors that were assssed included policy and regulations, financing mechanisms, institutional capacity, adoption of energy efficiency measures and energy savings.

“The index is an indicator of where we stand now in terms of energy efficiency. This is going to be an annual exercise to lift up states that are lagging behind,” said K M Dhareshan Unnithan, director of Energy Management Centre, Kerala, (EMC), which is BEE’s nodal agency for energy efficiency programmes in the state. “We will now be focusing on energy efficient transport systems, such as electric vehicles.”

The State Energy Efficiency Index, which is a part of India’s commitment to the Paris Agreement on combating climate change, will highlight best practices and facilitate cross-learning among states. It will help states to identify sectors and areas that need focused attention.

“The primary outcome of the State Energy Efficiency Index shall be to help enable a data-driven culture to assess and fast-track energy efficiency implementation in states. Monitoring outcome-based indicators such as energy intensity across sectors shall help set a baseline for energy efficiency efforts and enable setting state-specific energy efficiency targets,’’ BEE and NITI Aayog said in the report.

68 The points Rajasthan scored to secure 2nd place

In the big leagues

Kerala, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Punjab listed as front-runner states in the quest for energy efficiency

Five key sectors were considered: Buildings, industries, municipalities, transportation, agriculture and electricity distribution

State secured joint third in agriculture and electricity distribution; did not do well in transport