Eloor: Chemicals, effluents pose threat to human life as water level rises

Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

ALUVA: The industries in the Eloor belt are counting their losses as the rising Periyar river submerged the company godowns lining the banks of the river. Though authorities had alerted the companies on the danger following the opening of the Idamalayar and Idukki dam shutters, they were assured the water would not affect them. “We were alerted by the authorities but did not expect our godowns to be flooded, destroying our stock,” said Biju, manager of Southern Minerals and Chemicals. A truck, loaded with tonnes of sulphur and other chemicals, is waiting to be unloaded.

“The trucks on the roads are fully loaded, but we do not have a proper area to unload the sacks. When the water began to enter the compound, we shifted some of the goods, but the rest were damaged. Around 40 lakhs of loss was incurred which may rise as the water level rises,” said Biju.The industries loaded with chemicals and other effluent materials pose a threat to nearby houses and villages. “The industrial belt will be filled with water and if the companies do not move the effluent and chemicals from vulnerable areas, one cannot predict the damage it will cause to people,” said Ajayan, a resident of Eloor.

Chemical leak: ‘taking all kinds of precautions’

Kochi: When the shutters of the Idamalayar dam were opened in 2013, the water level rose, industries were not affected.



“With the shutters of the Idukki dam opened, the loss that we incur is unpredictable,” said Saji Mathew, general manager, Sud Chemie India Private Limited. “We are taking all kinds of precautions. The effluent treatment area is the only place that is likely to be affected by the flood. We have disabled all the electric lines and have shifted the materials to safer areas.”