Five of family killed in Kerala's Nilambur as flash floods pound state

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Five persons of a family were killed and one went missing after landslide and flash floods washed away their house in Nilambur late on Wednesday night. The tragedy occurred at Chettiyanmala near Adyanpara waterfalls following heavy rain.

The deceased have been identified as Parambadan Kunhi, 55, her daughter-in-law Geetha, 28, grandsons Navaneeth, 8, and Nivedh, 4, and Kunhi’s relative Midhun, 17. Kunhi’s son Subramanian, 35, is feared to have been stuck in the debris and a search has been launched by the police and the Fire and Rescue Department personnel. Both Kunhi and Subramanian were daily wage labourers.

The landslide occurred around 11 pm on Wednesday and the house was washed away by Wednesday midnight. The accident was spotted by a local resident in the wee hours of Thursday.The victims could not be saved owing to poor visibility in the area. The Fire and Rescue team could not arrive at the mishap spot in time as the roads leading to the place have been flooded.

Nilambur tahasildar Meher Ali said several houses in various colonies were also affected by the landslides. Residents of Mathilumoola colony were evacuated and sent to rehabilitation camps. Minor landslides were also reported in Kalkund and Cheriyil near Karuvarakkund region in the taluk.