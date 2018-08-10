Home States Kerala

Kerala floods: Kuttampuzha tribal settlements cut off from mainland

Tribal colonies in Kuttampuzha panchayat have been cut off from the mainland with water rising in the Pooyamkutty river and landslides reported in different areas.  The tribal community says the last

Published: 10th August 2018 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2018 04:30 AM

There were five major and minor landslides on the Kuttumpuzha-Pooyamkutty road on Wednesday and Thursday (EPS | TP Sooraj)

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KUTTAMPUZHA: Tribal colonies in Kuttampuzha panchayat have been cut off from the mainland with water rising in the Pooyamkutty river and landslides reported in different areas.  The tribal community says the last time the water rose to this level was in 1984.

There were five major and minor landslides on the Kuttumpuzha-Pooyamkutty road on Wednesday and Thursday. “The electricity connection has been disrupted in several places. The bus service stopped from Tuesday. There was a major landslide on Wednesday night. The mud was removed from the road only on Thursday afternoon. The bus service till Pooyamkutty resumed on Thursday. The Adivasi colony, located on the other side of the river, is completely cut off. Only a country boat is operational, but if the water rises, the boat service will also stop,” said Rajan, a native of Kuttumpuzha panchayat.

Johny who is operating the country boat service too remembers the Pooyamkutty-Kuttampuzha road being submerged in 1984. “We never witnessed the water rising in the river to such a dangerous level in the past two decades. The small pathway for motor vehicles to cross the river has been inundated for the past four days,” he said. Kothamangalam MLA Antony John visited some of the tribal settlements on Thursday.

“All arrangements were made at the tribal settlements in case the water level increases at Pooyamkutty river. A team of government officers is stationed in Kuttumpuzha. All facilities have been arranged on the other side of the river. Food and other amenities will be provided in tribal colonies if the water level doesn’t come down soon,” he said.

A flood-like situation prevails in Kuttumpuzha town where the Idamalayar and Pooyamkutty rivers join. “The Revenue Department team is camping at Kuttumpuzha town to monitor the situation,” said an official at Kuttumpuzha panchayat.

