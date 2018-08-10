Home States Kerala

Kerala floods: People in hilly regions of Ernakulam on tenterhooks

Police officials are deployed at numerous places close to Periyar dam to prevent drowning in case people venture into the water.

Published: 10th August 2018 04:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2018 04:27 AM   |  A+A-

Flood

The people in the hilly regions of Ernakulam are panic-stricken over possible flooding in the Periyar River due to the opening of Idukki dam (EPS | Melton Antony)

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

NERIAMANGALAM/THATTEKADU: The people in the hilly regions of Ernakulam are panic-stricken over possible flooding in the Periyar River due to the opening of Idukki dam on Thursday. Thanks to the opening of all shutters at Bhoothathankettu dam, water is flowing down the hilly regions of the district.

“Some of the areas in Neriamangalam were flooded due to the overnight landslide. However, the water level has gone down in the afternoon,” Joseph Cherian, who is residing close to Periyar River near Neriamangalam bridge - the starting point of Ernakulam district- told Express.

“But people are afraid there will be a flood if more shutters of Cheruthoni dam are opened.” People are worried over the water level in the catchment areas of Boothathankettu dam. “Usually, when the shutters of the Boothathankettu are opened, the water recedes in the catchment areas. But this time, the water level is increasing. If more shutters of the Idukki dam are opened, the water level will further rise,” a Revenue Department officer at Inchathotty said.

Police officials are deployed at numerous places close to Periyar dam to prevent drowning in case people venture into the water. Kothamangalam MLA Antony John said all the precautionary measures have been taken.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Periyar River Idukki dam Kerala monsoon Kerala rains Kerala floods Ernakulam rains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Houses submerged in rain water at Kalpathy in Palakkad. ( Photo | Melton Antony)
Palakkad flooded due to heavy rains lashing across Kerala
Brad Pitt (Photo | AP)
Brad Pitt denies Angelina Jolie's claims that he's failed to support his children
Gallery
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi