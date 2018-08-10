Kerala floods: People in hilly regions of Ernakulam on tenterhooks

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

NERIAMANGALAM/THATTEKADU: The people in the hilly regions of Ernakulam are panic-stricken over possible flooding in the Periyar River due to the opening of Idukki dam on Thursday. Thanks to the opening of all shutters at Bhoothathankettu dam, water is flowing down the hilly regions of the district.

“Some of the areas in Neriamangalam were flooded due to the overnight landslide. However, the water level has gone down in the afternoon,” Joseph Cherian, who is residing close to Periyar River near Neriamangalam bridge - the starting point of Ernakulam district- told Express.

“But people are afraid there will be a flood if more shutters of Cheruthoni dam are opened.” People are worried over the water level in the catchment areas of Boothathankettu dam. “Usually, when the shutters of the Boothathankettu are opened, the water recedes in the catchment areas. But this time, the water level is increasing. If more shutters of the Idukki dam are opened, the water level will further rise,” a Revenue Department officer at Inchathotty said.

Police officials are deployed at numerous places close to Periyar dam to prevent drowning in case people venture into the water. Kothamangalam MLA Antony John said all the precautionary measures have been taken.