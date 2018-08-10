Home States Kerala

Kerala rains: Death toll rises to 27 as man dies after well caves in at Pirappancode

Suresh was bathing near a well when the land area caved in he fell into the water.

Published: 10th August 2018 10:41 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 47-year-old man drawing water was killed when the well caved in due to heavy rain at Palavila near Pirappancode on Friday morning.

Suresh of Vasantha Nivas was drawing water from his well for bathing before leaving for the temple for morning pooja. But a part of the well and the portion that he was standing caved in and Suresh fell into the water. Though the nearby people rushed to his help, they were not able to save him. 

The Pirappancode area has been witnessing heavy downpour since Thursday night. 

 

