Kerala rains: Water level in hydel dams filled to 95 per cent capacity

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Water storage in the hydel dams managed by the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) is at a record high for recent years with combined storage standing at 95 per cent full to capacity, which is adequate to generate 3,940.08 million units (MU).

To compare, in 2017, the storage on the same day - August 8 - had stood at 1,296.10 MU and in 2016, 1,985 MU. In 2007-08, the storage had come up to 3,074 MU. Sholayar, Idamalayar, Kuttiadi, Thariode and Poringalkuthu dams clocked 100 per cent storage, while Idukki whose third shutter was lifted to release water on Thursday, reported 95 per cent storage while the Pampa reservoir reported 98 per cent storage.

With the southwest monsoon rainfall in full spate, average internal power generation in the state so far in August has stood at 39 MU with hydel component contributing 37 MU. Power imports from traders and the central generating stations averaged 25.2 MU. Normally, the state imports 60-70 MU of its power needs through power purchases outside.