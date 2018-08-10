Recurring mid-sea collisions create fear among fisher folk

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The recurring mishaps in mid-sea involving ships ramming into fishing vessels are creating fear in the fishermen community of the state. They have been demanding strict action by the state and Central governments to rein in such accidents claiming many lives.

According to Jackson Pollayil, general secretary, Kerala Swathanthra Matsya Thozhilali Federation, the accidents are become a regular incident in mid sea. “Many fishermen lost their lives and the community has suffered huge losses in the past few years. But the state government and monitoring agencies are keeping a silence on the incidents.

As per the international maritime laws, the ships are allowed to move through the ‘innocent passage’ demarcated in the sea. As per the laws, when they spot fishing vessels, they should deviate from their path. The ships moving through the international water off Kerala coast violate these rules, inviting accidents.

The ships owned by the country or foreign countries are passing through the Arabian sea without obeying the international laws. The failure of the Cochin Port Trust is also leading to accidents. The ships passing should inform the travelling path and details of journey to the CPT. So the government should inquire the failure on the part of which agency led to the mishap,” Jackson said.