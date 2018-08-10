Home States Kerala

Recurring mid-sea collisions create fear among fisher folk

They have been demanding strict action by the state and Central governments to rein in such accidents claiming many lives.

Published: 10th August 2018 04:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2018 04:37 AM   |  A+A-

The recurring mishaps in mid-sea involving ships ramming into fishing vessels are creating fear in the fishermen community (File | EPS/BP Deepu)

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The recurring mishaps in mid-sea involving ships ramming into fishing vessels are creating fear in the fishermen community of the state. They have been demanding strict action by the state and Central governments to rein in such accidents claiming many lives.

According to Jackson Pollayil, general secretary, Kerala  Swathanthra Matsya Thozhilali Federation, the accidents are become a regular incident in mid sea. “Many fishermen lost their lives and the community has suffered huge losses in the past few years. But the state government and monitoring agencies are keeping a silence on the incidents.

As per  the international maritime laws, the ships are allowed to move through the ‘innocent passage’  demarcated in the sea. As per the laws, when they spot fishing vessels, they should deviate from their path. The ships moving through the international water off Kerala coast violate these rules, inviting accidents.

The ships owned by the country or foreign countries are passing through the Arabian sea without obeying the international laws. The failure of the Cochin Port Trust is also leading to accidents. The ships passing should inform the travelling path and details of journey to the CPT. So the government should inquire the failure on the part of which agency led  to the mishap,” Jackson said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
ship rams boat Kochi mid-sea collision Kochi boat collision Kerala fishermen

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Houses submerged in rain water at Kalpathy in Palakkad. ( Photo | Melton Antony)
Palakkad flooded due to heavy rains lashing across Kerala
Brad Pitt (Photo | AP)
Brad Pitt denies Angelina Jolie's claims that he's failed to support his children
Gallery
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi