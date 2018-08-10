Tourists stranded in Idukki resort to be shifted to safer places: Kerala minister

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Steps have been taken to shift the stranded tourists from the Plum Judy Resort in Idukki to safer places outside the district, informed the office of the Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran. Tourists including foreign nationals were trapped in the resort after the road leading to the resort was blocked in the due to landslide in the region.

While stating that all the tourists are safe in the resort, Kadakampally Surendran said they would be taken to the safer place outside the district after repairing the road to the resort with the help of Military for which the state government sought the help of Army.

A column of Military personnel is on the way to the region after the request of the state government. Further, the state government ensured food and other facilities for the stranded tourists in the resort. The Minister also said the state government has banned tourism activities in Idukki for the time being following the flood.

Various stakeholder in the sector in Idukki have been advised to contact district administration or the Tourism Department in case of any eventuality in their region, the minister said, adding the situation is fully under control in Idukki and there is no need for panic. Tourism Director P Balakiran told 'Express' the department has also arranged facilities in KTDC-run hotels and guest houses to accommodate stranded tourists.