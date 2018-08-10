Home States Kerala

Tourists stranded in Idukki resort to be shifted to safer places: Kerala minister

Steps have been taken to shift the stranded tourists from the Plum Judy Resort in Idukki to safer places outside the district, informed the office of the Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran.

Published: 10th August 2018 01:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2018 01:52 PM   |  A+A-

Heavy Rain and landslide

House Submerged at Machiplave near Adimali in Idukki. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Steps have been taken to shift the stranded tourists from the Plum Judy Resort in Idukki to safer places outside the district, informed the office of the Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran. Tourists including foreign nationals were trapped in the resort after the road leading to the resort was blocked in the due to landslide in the region.

While stating that all the tourists are safe in the resort, Kadakampally Surendran said they would be taken to the safer place outside the district after repairing the road to the resort with the help of Military for which the state government sought the help of Army.

A column of Military personnel is on the way to the region after the request of the state government. Further, the state government ensured food and other facilities for the stranded tourists in the resort. The Minister also said the state government has banned tourism activities in Idukki for the time being following the flood.

Various stakeholder in the sector in Idukki have been advised to contact district administration or the Tourism Department in case of any eventuality in their region, the minister said, adding the situation is fully under control in Idukki and there is no need for panic. Tourism Director P Balakiran told 'Express' the department has also arranged facilities in KTDC-run hotels and guest houses to accommodate stranded tourists.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala rains Idukki rains Kadakampally Surendran Plum Judy Resort Idukki tourists stranded KTDC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Houses submerged in rain water at Kalpathy in Palakkad. ( Photo | Melton Antony)
Palakkad flooded due to heavy rains lashing across Kerala
Brad Pitt (Photo | AP)
Brad Pitt denies Angelina Jolie's claims that he's failed to support his children
Gallery
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi