All-out bid to minimise flood impact, service of four more NDRF teams sought

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government is doing its best to minimise the impact of floodwater being released from reservoirs. At a press meet, Chief Secretary Tom Jose said though the situation is alarming across the state, especially in Idukki, Ernakulam and parts of Thrissur with the release of water from the Idukki dam, the government is striving hard to neutralise the inflow by generating maximum electricity and releasing excess water through the spillway, which is essential for ensuring the safety of the dam.

The government has sought the service of four more National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams apart from the 10 teams that have already been pressed into service. The help of armed forces such as the Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard has been sought in flood-hit areas.

Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) P H Kurian said limiting the level of floodwater below the mark of the 2013 flood in Ernakulam, especially Aluva and the banks of the Periyar, was the priority of the administration. If high-tide activity persists in the sea like in the three days when Kuttanad was submerged under rainwater, it would prevent water from getting drained into the sea, which would make the situation go out of hand, said Kurian.

The evacuation process is underway in affected areas and the Ernakulam district administration has already shifted 9,417 people to 64 relief camps by Friday noon. If the floodwater level continues to rise, the administration will have to evacuate around 25,000 people in a day to 210 relief camps. Further, drinking water supply to Kochi city has to be rationed as the flood is about to affect pumping operations from the Periyar, he said.

The state government has made arrangements at Thiruvananthapuram airport to accommodate more flights if Cochin International Airport is closed in the wake of rise in water level in Periyar, said Jose.

The government has opened 107 relief camps in Wayanad, 18 in Palakkad, 15 in Alappuzha, 14 in Kozhikode, 13 in Thrissur, 12 in Malappuram and 10 in Idukki.

In reply to a question, Jose said the Centre will be appraised of the extent of the loss suffered by the state in the latest surge of rain.

