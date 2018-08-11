Home States Kerala

Doha drug smuggling: Kerala High Court directs Centre to file statement

The Crime Branch team probing the case had earlier submitted it had unearthed involvement of drug peddlers having inter-state and international connections in the case.

Published: 11th August 2018 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2018 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the Central Government to file a statement explaining the action taken on a representation submitted by the mothers of four youths jailed in Doha on charges of drug smuggling.

The petitioners’ counsel had submitted before the court they had already given a representation to the Union Ministry of External Affairs.

The court then asked the Central Government counsel to inform the court about the steps taken on their representation.The directive was issued when a petition filed by the mothers of the youths seeking a CBI probe into the allegation that their sons were trapped by the agents who arranged visas, came up for hearing.

According to the SIT, most of the suspected persons were either located or staying in Bangalore, Kasargod and Kannur areas.

