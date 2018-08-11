Mark Yourself Safe: Helping hand for rain-affected Keralites through social media

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala is witnessing unprecedented rainfall and rain is literally wreaking havoc in many parts of the state. Many people trapped in their areas and staying in the relief camps are using Facebook to seek help. The social media platform’s ‘Mark Yourself Safe’ button in the ‘Flooding Across Kerala, India Crisis Response’ page is helping hundreds share their anguish.

READ | Five shutters of Idukki dam opened, toll touches 29; army and coast guard swing into action

The persons, who are in heavily impacted districts in the state, including Palakkad, Idukki, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Malappuram, are uploading posts in the page seeking help. Adarsh S Alungal, Kochi, wrote on Facebook people stranded in his area need food. When contacted soon after his comment, after 2 hours, he replied “Now it is under control and there is nothing to worry.”

Several youths posted in the group they are ready for volunteering in the flood-affected areas. The volunteers also started collecting rice, vegetables, milk powder and essential medicines. Vipindas K P from Talipparamba posted in the Crisis Response timeline he needs shelter while Sabin Sabin of Kochi posted a message requesting clothes.

Basil Paulose Pottackal sought relief support, including food and clothes, for the victims of the disaster. A large number of people responded offering support. At the same time, there are posts on social media against the misuse of ‘I’m Safe option’. Many alleged several users who are already well out of danger zone are using the option.

Relief and rescue works

Supporting the ‘I’m Safe option’ move, Niharika Hema Raj of Kochi said if it reaches people in the trapped areas, it will be a source of comfort. Meanwhile, local units of political parties also launched support teams for relief and rescue works. The teams have been specifically deployed to provide source and supply relief and food materials to people staying in relief camps.