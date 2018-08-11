Rescue boats remain on paper amid increase in mid-sea collisions

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as mid-sea collisions continue to shock the conscience of Kerala, the state government’s decision to equip the coastal police stations to take on such challenges by sanctioning eight boats is yet to materialise even after eight years since the order was issued. The state government issued an order on March 3, 2012, stating eight coastal police stations would be equipped with rescue boats, apart from the boats sanctioned by the Home Ministry. The order was issued in the backdrop of the case related to Enrica Lexie, the Italian ship whose marines shot dead two Indian fishermen in February 2012, and the death of five people in mid-sea collisions during that time.

After the order, a lot has happened - the number of coastal police stations has risen to 14 in the past six years and the Coastal Police department is set to inaugurate four more stations on August 13. Further, the death toll in the sea rose to 507 since the inception of the coastal police in Kerala in 2009.

But the rescue boats still remain on paper with the state governing turning a blind eye to the issues plaguing the coastal police department and fishermen sector.

The department has now 24 functional boats as per record book, including 16 fifteen-tonne and five-tonne fibre boats, of which one was permanently damaged in a fire. And the department is making use of 15 to 18 boats on a given point of time based on the availability for patrolling operations. Coastal Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Sudesh Kumar said he took charge of the coastal police recently and was not aware of the government order issued in 2012.

Moreover, he was busy with coordinating the rescue operations in the wake of the latest boat mishap off the coast of Kochi. He also said he would look into the issue once he is back in office on Thursday.

The government order also stated the crew for the rescue boats would be appointed on a contract basis.

Ex Navy personnel and ex Coast Guards were then suggested as boat commander and assistant commander with a monthly pay of R23,500 and R22,500.

DIG Coastal Police K P Philip told Express crew from other forces were suggested as there was shortage of trained personnel in the department for manning the rescue boats. AIG Coastal Police Zachariah George said the department had recently sent a letter requesting to take action on the order as the department has now increased the number of coastal police stations to 18 from eight in 2012. Moreover, the department now requires larger vessels to go for rescue operations and the fibre vessels have some limitations for sailing in adverse weather conditions, he said.