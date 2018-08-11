Home States Kerala

Two fishermen drown as boat capsizes in Anchuthengu

Two fishermen died after a boat they were travelling along with other four fishermen capsized at the sea off Munduthura coast near Anchuthengu on Saturday morning.

Published: 11th August 2018 02:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2018 02:15 PM   |  A+A-

File image of a boat used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANATHAPURAM: Two fishermen died after a boat they were travelling along with other four fishermen capsized at the sea off Munduthura coast near Anchuthengu on Saturday morning.

The deceased are Sahayaraju, 57 of Mampally, Anchuthengu and Carmel Laser, 70 of Mampally, Anchuthengu. The Anchuthengu police have registered a case in connection with the incident. According to police, the accident occurred around 6 am when the six fishermen ventured into the sea for fishing.

When they reached just 50 metres away from the shore, heavy waves smashed the boat and eventually capsized. While four fishermen were rescued by the fishermen stationed on the shore, Sahaya Raju and Carmel Laser were drowned as they could not swim. However, they were later taken to shore in another boat. Though they have been taken to Chirayinkeezhu government hospital, their lives could not be saved. The rescued fishermen are also under treatment at the hospital. The bodies of fishermen will be handed over to the families after a post-mortem examination.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala boat tragedy Kerala rains Kerala monsoon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
T Gopi disappointed to miss the Asian Games  
South Korean doctors hold free medical camp in Srinagar
Gallery
IKEA, the Swedish retail giant that sells ready-to-assemble furnitures, kitcheware and home accessories, opened its first Indian store in Hyderabad. IKEA first opened its doors in 1943 and has set up more than 400 stores worldwide. Along with shopping, cu
IN PICTURES | India's first IKEA store in Hyderabad
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala