Two fishermen drown as boat capsizes in Anchuthengu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANATHAPURAM: Two fishermen died after a boat they were travelling along with other four fishermen capsized at the sea off Munduthura coast near Anchuthengu on Saturday morning.

The deceased are Sahayaraju, 57 of Mampally, Anchuthengu and Carmel Laser, 70 of Mampally, Anchuthengu. The Anchuthengu police have registered a case in connection with the incident. According to police, the accident occurred around 6 am when the six fishermen ventured into the sea for fishing.

When they reached just 50 metres away from the shore, heavy waves smashed the boat and eventually capsized. While four fishermen were rescued by the fishermen stationed on the shore, Sahaya Raju and Carmel Laser were drowned as they could not swim. However, they were later taken to shore in another boat. Though they have been taken to Chirayinkeezhu government hospital, their lives could not be saved. The rescued fishermen are also under treatment at the hospital. The bodies of fishermen will be handed over to the families after a post-mortem examination.