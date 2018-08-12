Home States Kerala

Kerala floods: Hope returns as water level recedes in parts of Ernakulam district

On Friday, 2,795 families were shifted to various relief camps in the district.

Published: 12th August 2018 02:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2018 02:56 AM   |  A+A-

The worst hit regions were North Paravoor, Aluva, Kunnathunadu and Kannayannur taluks (EPS | Melton Antony)

By Express News Service

ELOOR/ALUVA: As the water started to recede in Periyar River on Saturday, hope has returned to people residing in various relief camps in Ernakulam districts following flooding at various locations. The flood victims staying expect they can return home within a couple of days.

Suresh, a native of Eloor living with his family at a relief camp in a school, said the water level has slightly gone down on Saturday. “Today morning, we went to our house to check whether we can return soon. On Friday, the water was touching my neck level. Today, the water is up to my waist. Maybe, the water level will come down in the next two days and we can return home,” he said.

Rajan, another Eloor resident, said all facilities have been provided by the government and local authorities. “There are enough food and water. The medical facilities are also good here. Medical teams are visiting the camp twice or thrice a day. But we want to return home as soon as possible. We don’t know whether there will be anything left at home. Hope the government will come to our help,” he said.

Rinju, who is heading the Community Development Society (CDS) in Eloor, said only a few families could return home on Saturday. “A majority of the families is still continuing at the relief camps. The water-level in the Periyar has come down. We are constantly getting alerts from the district administration.

Since there has been no rain for the past two days, we hope the water will recede from colonies in the next few days. The foodgrain, medicines and other necessary goods have been stocked at camps would be enough for the next couple of days,” she said.

On Friday, 2,795 families were shifted to various relief camps in the district. The highest number of camps were started in North Paravoor area. The worst hit regions were North Paravoor, Aluva, Kunnathunadu and Kannayannur taluks.

 

