Home States Kerala

Kochi mid-sea collision: Body of lone missing Keralite recovered

Five days after a fishing boat collided with a shipping vessel off the coast of Munambam, the body of one of the nine missing persons was recovered on Saturday.

Published: 12th August 2018 03:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2018 03:00 AM   |  A+A-

A fisherman’s body being shifted to the mortuary at North Paravur Taluk Hospital (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Five days after a fishing boat collided with a shipping vessel off the coast of Munambam, the body of one of the nine missing persons was recovered on Saturday. The body of Shiju, son of Prakashan, Tharayil House, Valiyakara near Maliyankara, North Paravoor, was brought to the Munambam harbour on Saturday night. He was the lone Keralite on board the fishing boat Oceanic which sunk after it was hit by an unidentified shipping vessel on Tuesday morning.

Fisheries Department confirmed the identity of the recovered body. “The body was located from the sea bottom as it was trapped in the trawl nets of the Oceanic boat at the collision site,” said K K Lalijith, Fisheries Assistant Director. “The body was located by Indian Coast Guard Ship Samarth,” he added.

From Munambam harbour, the body was shifted to Ernakulam General Hospital where it is kept in the mortuary. Meanwhile, a team led by Circle Inspector T R Santhosh of Fort Kochi Coastal Police Station along with Mercantile Marine Department on Saturday left to Mangaluru for detailed inspection of Desh Shakti a crude tanker owned by Shipping Corporation of India which is suspected to have hit the fishing boat.

A police team had inspected the vessel which has been berthed at Mangaluru Port following the collision. The team would conduct a detailed examination of the hull and keel of the tanker.
Apart from a few debris, authorities have not yet traced the major portion of the fishing boat.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kochi mid-sea collision ship rams boat missing fishermen Kochi boat collision

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
A boy offering vavu-bali on Papanasam beach at Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. (Photo |BP Deepu / EPS)
Vavubali conducted smoothly in Thiruvananthapuram
Bobby and Sunny Deol. (Photo | Instagran)
When Sunny Deol slapped brother Bobby
Gallery
A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday, killing 400 and leaving thousands homeless. The 7 magnitude Earthquake was followed by a strong after-shock of 5.9 magnitude, hindering rescue operations. The death toll has reached 380, and i
Indonesia: Earthquakes across Lombok Island kills hundreds, render thousands homeless
Hundreds of people flocked to Varkala Papanasam beach, Thiruvallam Sree Parasurama temple, Shangumugham beach and various temples in the district. However, no untoward incidents have been reported. In image: Varkala Papanasam beach on Saturday 11 August 2
Thousands honour the dead with Karkadaka Vavu bali ritual