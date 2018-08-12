Passports damaged in Kerala floods to be replaced for free: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj

By ANI

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj on Sunday announced that all the passports damaged due to the floods in Kerala will be replaced free of cost.

"There are unprecedented floods in Kerala causing huge damage. We've decided that as the situation becomes normal, passports damaged on account of floods shall be replaced free of charge. Please contact the concerned Passport Kendras," Swaraj tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, along with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Minister KJ Alphons undertook an aerial survey of the flood-affected regions in the state.

Vijayan confirmed the death of 33 people in the flood, while six others are missing in rain-related incidents in the state.

To help the state cope with the flood situation, Madras regiment from Pangode Military Station at Idukki has launched Operation Sahyog, which is coordinated by the Indian Army's Karnataka and Kerala sub-area, headquartered at Bangalore.

Flash floods due to incessant rains have wreaked havoc in several districts of the state. In the past few days, normal life in many parts has been disrupted.

The areas which were worst hit are Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Idukki, and Mallapuram districts.