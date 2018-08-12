Home States Kerala

Passports damaged in Kerala floods to be replaced for free: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj

Earlier in the day, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, along with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Minister KJ Alphons undertook an aerial survey of the flood-affected regions in the state.

Published: 12th August 2018 09:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2018 09:38 PM   |  A+A-

External Affairs minister Sushma Swaraj (File Photo| AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj on Sunday announced that all the passports damaged due to the floods in Kerala will be replaced free of cost.

ALSO READ: Kerala floods: Worry lines erase as Idukki dam water level recedes

"There are unprecedented floods in Kerala causing huge damage. We've decided that as the situation becomes normal, passports damaged on account of floods shall be replaced free of charge. Please contact the concerned Passport Kendras," Swaraj tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, along with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Minister KJ Alphons undertook an aerial survey of the flood-affected regions in the state.

ALSO READ: Kerala floods: They pour out their woes; Chief Minister promises all help

Vijayan confirmed the death of 33 people in the flood, while six others are missing in rain-related incidents in the state.

To help the state cope with the flood situation, Madras regiment from Pangode Military Station at Idukki has launched Operation Sahyog, which is coordinated by the Indian Army's Karnataka and Kerala sub-area, headquartered at Bangalore.

Flash floods due to incessant rains have wreaked havoc in several districts of the state. In the past few days, normal life in many parts has been disrupted.

The areas which were worst hit are Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Idukki, and Mallapuram districts. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala floods Kerala rains Kerala monsoon Sushma Swaraj Pinarayi Vijayan Flood relief

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma in 'Sui Dhaaga'. (Twitter Photo)
  Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan unveil new poster of Sui Dhaaga
Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
  Salman Khan completes Kiren Rijiju's fitness challenge in Style
Gallery
People fly into the air as a vehicle drives into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. (Photo | AP)
One year later in Charlottesville: Outcry, state of emergency in the wake of anniversary rally
A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday, killing 400 and leaving thousands homeless. The 7 magnitude Earthquake was followed by a strong after-shock of 5.9 magnitude, hindering rescue operations. The death toll has reached 380, and i
Indonesia: Earthquakes across Lombok Island kills hundreds, render thousands homeless