Directorate of Public Instruction seeks ‘satisfactory’ report from school for conducting pooja and forcing students

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI) has given an ultimatum to the manager and headmaster of a government-aided higher secondary school in Thrissur district for conducting a compulsory guru padapooja. The DPI has warned of strict action if the school fails to provide a ‘satisfactory’ explanation within a week.

Earlier, the DPI had sought an explanation based on a report from the district education officer (DEO) saying the school had conducted the ‘ritual’ without getting prior permission. The school management gave an explanation, but it was found to be ‘vague’.

CNN HSS in Cherpu had conducted the padapooja on July 27 by forcing students, irrespective of religion, to offer a flowery tribute on the teacher’s feet. This act drew flak from various quarters, including parties such as the IUML. Director of Public Instruction K V Mohan Kumar said the government will take disciplinary action against the school management if it fails to give a proper explanation.

“The school had given a ‘vague’ explanation earlier. We have sought an explanation after finding that the school management had committed a serious violation. Hence, we have given the management an ultimatum this week to give a ‘convincing’ explanation. If their explanation is not satisfactory, we will take prompt action,” he said.

Earlier, the government had said that it had not given permission to hold such rituals on school premises. The DPI had granted permission to an organisation called Ananthapuri Foundation to organise a humanitarian programme at schools without affecting academic activities. However, the accused school has conducted padapooja, which invited widespread criticism.