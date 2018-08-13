Home States Kerala

Directorate of Public Instruction seeks ‘satisfactory’ report from school for conducting pooja and forcing students

Earlier, the DPI had sought an explanation based on a report from the district education officer (DEO) saying the school had conducted the ‘ritual’ without getting prior permission.

Published: 13th August 2018 01:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2018 01:50 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI) has given an ultimatum to the manager and headmaster of a government-aided higher secondary school in Thrissur district for conducting a compulsory guru padapooja. The DPI has warned of strict action if the school fails to provide a ‘satisfactory’ explanation within a week.

Earlier, the DPI had sought an explanation based on a report from the district education officer (DEO) saying the school had conducted the ‘ritual’ without getting prior permission. The school management gave an explanation, but it was found to be ‘vague’.

CNN HSS in Cherpu had conducted the padapooja on July 27 by forcing students, irrespective of religion, to offer a flowery tribute on the teacher’s feet. This act drew flak from various quarters, including parties such as the IUML. Director of Public Instruction K V Mohan Kumar said the government will take disciplinary action against the school management if it fails to give a proper explanation.

“The school had given a ‘vague’ explanation earlier. We have sought an explanation after finding that the school management had committed a serious violation. Hence, we have given the management an ultimatum this week to give a ‘convincing’ explanation. If their explanation is not satisfactory, we will take prompt action,” he said.

Earlier, the government had said that it had not given permission to hold such rituals on school premises. The DPI had granted permission to an organisation called Ananthapuri Foundation to organise a humanitarian programme at schools without affecting academic activities. However, the accused school has conducted padapooja, which invited widespread criticism.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Directorate of Public Instruction

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma in 'Sui Dhaaga'. (Twitter Photo)
  Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan unveil new poster of Sui Dhaaga
Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
  Salman Khan completes Kiren Rijiju's fitness challenge in Style
Gallery
People fly into the air as a vehicle drives into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. (Photo | AP)
One year later in Charlottesville: Outcry, state of emergency in the wake of anniversary rally
A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday, killing 400 and leaving thousands homeless. The 7 magnitude Earthquake was followed by a strong after-shock of 5.9 magnitude, hindering rescue operations. The death toll has reached 380, and i
Indonesia: Earthquakes across Lombok Island kills hundreds, render thousands homeless