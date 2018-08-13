Governor P Sathasivam cancels ‘At Home function on August 15 due to monsoon fury

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In view of the monsoon-related calamities, Governor P Sathasivam has cancelled the ‘At Home’ function, the annual reception held at the Raj Bhavan as part of Independence Day celebrations on August 15.

The Governor’s decision to call off the reception is in view of the alarming situation prevailing in the state due to the monsoon fury, which has already claimed several lives and caused extensive damage in most districts, the Raj Bhavan said in a statement. The Governor has also decided to donate `1 lakh from his salary to the Chief Minister’s relief fund.

Expressing deep concern over the natural calamity that has struck the state, Sathasivam has requested the Raj Bhavan staff, government employees and general public to donate generously to the relief fund. Expressing satisfaction over the relief operations undertaken by the government, he urged the public to cooperate with the government and disaster management agencies.