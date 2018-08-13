Home States Kerala

Governor P Sathasivam cancels ‘At Home function on August 15 due to monsoon fury

The Governor’s decision to call off the reception is in view of the alarming situation prevailing in the state due to the monsoon fury, which has already claimed several lives and caused extensive dam

Published: 13th August 2018 01:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2018 01:24 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala governor P Sathasivam (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In view of the monsoon-related calamities, Governor P Sathasivam has cancelled the ‘At Home’ function, the annual reception held at the Raj Bhavan as part of Independence Day celebrations on August 15.

The Governor’s decision to call off the reception is in view of the alarming situation prevailing in the state due to the monsoon fury, which has already claimed several lives and caused extensive damage in most districts, the Raj Bhavan said in a statement. The Governor has also decided to donate `1 lakh from his salary to the Chief Minister’s relief fund.

Expressing deep concern over the natural calamity that has struck the state, Sathasivam has requested the Raj Bhavan staff, government employees and general public to donate generously to the relief fund. Expressing satisfaction over the relief operations undertaken by the government, he urged the public to cooperate with the government and disaster management agencies.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Monsoon Governor P Sathasivam Raj Bhavan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma in 'Sui Dhaaga'. (Twitter Photo)
  Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan unveil new poster of Sui Dhaaga
Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
  Salman Khan completes Kiren Rijiju's fitness challenge in Style
Gallery
People fly into the air as a vehicle drives into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. (Photo | AP)
One year later in Charlottesville: Outcry, state of emergency in the wake of anniversary rally
A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday, killing 400 and leaving thousands homeless. The 7 magnitude Earthquake was followed by a strong after-shock of 5.9 magnitude, hindering rescue operations. The death toll has reached 380, and i
Indonesia: Earthquakes across Lombok Island kills hundreds, render thousands homeless