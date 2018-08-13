Kerala flood: Centre gives Rs 100 crore as immediate relief against demand for Rs 1,200 crore

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Taking into account the gravity of the natural calamities Kerala is witnessing in the wake of incessant rain and the opening of dam shutters, the Union Government will provide Rs 100 crore as immediate relief to the state.

Briefing media persons at CIAL here on Sunday, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said the Centre would consider the state government’s request for more funds to tide over the crisis.

“Earlier, the Centre had allocated Rs 80.25 crore each in two instalments to the state. A team from the Centre will soon visit Kerala to assess the damage caused by the natural calamities. It will also look into the request of the state to allot more funds. The team will submit its report before the high-power committee which will decide on further financial aid,” said Singh.

The state government had requested the Centre to allocate Rs 1,200 crore as immediate relief. As per the state government, Kerala has so far incurred a loss to the tune of Rs 8,000 crore.

“After visiting the flood-affected areas, I understood the damage caused to Kerala is drastic,” said Singh. “The infrastructure, power supply and roads have been severely hit, directly affecting the lives of around 1 lakh people. The tourism sector has also been hit in a big way. The Centre is closely monitoring the situation. The national disaster relief force is already here to help the state. If necessary, more force will be deployed.”

Earlier, Singh visited the relief camp at Elanthikkara Government LP School. “Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju, who visited here 10 days ago had pointed out the condition of the state. So, we are extending our full support to the state government,” he said.

UDF demands K4,000 cr relief from Centre

Kochi: Welcoming the J100 crore immediate relief declared by the Centre, the Opposition UDF has demanded J4,000 crore to compensate the total loss caused by the floods. UDF convener Ramesh Chennithala submitted a memorandum citing their demands to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. The memorandum’s demands included, in the backdrop of the huge agricultural losses, the loans concerned in nationalised banks be written off, compensation for the deceased, funds to repair houses and roads.

Chennithala’s donation

Chennithala will donate one month’s salary to the CM’s relief fund meant for helping victims.

Pillai seeks Central help

T’Puram: BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai submitted a memorandum to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, requesting Central help to deal with the flood havoc in the state. In the memorandum, he requested the home minister to provide immediate assistance.

Azad Moopen pledges K50 lakh for relief fund

Kochi: Aster DM Healthcare MD Dr Azad Moopen has pledged to contribute D50 lakh to the CM’s Relief Fund. The Aster Disaster Support Team has been mobilised to provide humanitarian aid to the flood victims. Consisting of more than 200 medical and non-medical volunteers from Aster DM Healthcare’s network of hospitals in India and led by Aster Volunteers Global Programme, the Aster Disaster Support Team has started working with local government relief centres in Wayanad, Ernakulam, Kozhikode and Malappuram districts to conduct medical camps, provide health check-ups and essential materials for sustenance.

Jyothy Laboratories to contribute L1 cr

Kochi: Jyothy Laboratories (Ujala) will contribute D1 crore to the relief and rehabilitation efforts of the state government. The amount which will credited to the CM’s disaster relief fund will be handed over to the CM on August 14 in Thiruvananthapuram.

Yusuffali donates K5 cr to CM’s relief fund

Kochi: LuLu Group chairman and managing director Yusuffali M A has donated D5 crore towards the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund in the wake of the devastating floods and rain that wreaked havoc on the state. This apart, LuLu Group had last week donated D2 crore to the initiatives of two newspapers for helping the flood-affected people, taking the group’s total contribution to the relief activities to D7 crore. “This is one of the worst times for Kerala. The group will do whatever it can to bring some solace to the lives of millions of our brothers and sisters,” said Yusuffali.