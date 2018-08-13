Home States Kerala

Kerala: No respite from flood fury in  Kuttanad

Draining out water from the paddy polders was suspended in many areas after the pressure in the river water had gone up due to the high tide phenomenon in the Arabian Sea.

 

National Disaster Management Authority had yesterday warned that heavy to very heavy rains were expected in 16 states. (Photo | Twitter/@CMOKerala)

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The flood situation in the low-lying areas in Kuttanad continues to be grim as the water level in the Pampa and Achankovil has marginally increased with the flow of water from Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts.

The district continues to be on red alert till Monday. “People should abide by the instruction of officers. Parents should not let their children play near the water bodies as the water level could go up,” said a statement issued by the district administration. They have also issued an alert on travel to landslide-prone areas.  

Meanwhile, the district administration has roped in the services of the Akshaya Patra Foundation, an NGO based in Karnataka which provides mid-day meals for schoolchildren, for the people of Kuttanad. District Collector S Suhas said, “A 15-member team from Akshaya Patra will prepare meals and distribute in relief camps and gruel centres across Kuttanad region from Monday. Their service will start from Edathua. More team will reach Alappuzha as per requirement. All arrangements in this regard have been made.”
According to officers, 15,716 people from 3,823 families still depend on 137 gruel centres across Kuttanad.

Twelve more relief camps were opened in Chengannur taluk on Saturday; six in Ennakkad, two in Mannar and one each in Pandanad, Mulakuzha, Kurattissery and Cheriyanad. As many as 2,231 people from 546 families are living in the camps. Apart from this, five gruel centres have been opened in the area with 211 people in these centres.

