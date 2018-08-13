Kerala set an example in disaster management: KV Thomas

Jijo Malayil Mathew Thomson By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Member of Parliament K V Thomas while addressing the valedictory meeting of SUSTHITHI said during the last few days, Kerala has collectively displayed how to overcome a challenge.

The one of a kind three-day sustainability exhibition- SUSTHITHI which concluded on Sunday, was organised by Better Kochi Response Group (BKRG) and College of Engineering, Trivandrum Alumni Association (CEETA).

"We have encountered a natural calamity like none before. But, Kerala has set an example to other states on how to join hands while working towards relief and rehabilitation," said Thomas. He added the network of engineers should actively work on the issues of waste disposal and sanitary systems in the state.

Sanskrit University ex-vice chancellor M C Dileep said the lack of sustainable planning initiatives is the main issue plaguing the state of Kerala.

"The engineering community should come to the forefront to dispel fears in the wake of future calamities like these," said Dileep.

The 'Champion of Earth' award for best green initiatives was awarded to the Cochin International Airport Limited. The fair hosted talks on the topic such as sustainable living for lifestyle changes, creative disruption in the modern world and facts & myths on waste management.

The stalls lining the exhibition venue features sustainable products like Areca leaf plates, kitchen waste processors, domestic biogas plants, natural compost baskets, maintenance-free septic tanks and large-scale mosquito killing systems.