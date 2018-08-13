Home States Kerala

Kerala set an example in disaster management: KV Thomas

Member of Parliament K V Thomas while addressing the valedictory meeting of SUSTHITHI said during the last few days, Kerala has collectively displayed how to overcome a challenge.

Published: 13th August 2018 04:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2018 04:58 PM   |  A+A-

KV Thomas. (File photo: EPS)

By Jijo Malayil Mathew Thomson
Express News Service

KOCHI: Member of Parliament K V Thomas while addressing the valedictory meeting of SUSTHITHI said during the last few days, Kerala has collectively displayed how to overcome a challenge.

The one of a kind three-day sustainability exhibition- SUSTHITHI which concluded on Sunday, was organised by Better Kochi Response Group (BKRG) and College of Engineering, Trivandrum Alumni Association (CEETA).

"We have encountered a natural calamity like none before. But, Kerala has set an example to other states on how to join hands while working towards relief and rehabilitation," said Thomas. He added the network of engineers should actively work on the issues of waste disposal and sanitary systems in the state.

Sanskrit University ex-vice chancellor M C Dileep said the lack of sustainable planning initiatives is the main issue plaguing the state of Kerala.

"The engineering community should come to the forefront to dispel fears in the wake of future calamities like these," said Dileep.

The 'Champion of Earth' award for best green initiatives was awarded to the Cochin International Airport Limited. The fair hosted talks on the topic such as sustainable living for lifestyle changes, creative disruption in the modern world and facts & myths on waste management.

The stalls lining the exhibition venue features sustainable products like Areca leaf plates, kitchen waste processors, domestic biogas plants, natural compost baskets, maintenance-free septic tanks and large-scale mosquito killing systems.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Kanye West (File Photo | AP)
Kanye West drops a new single
Salman Khan - PTI Photo
Salman Khan and mom roams the streets in Malta
Gallery
Movie: Gold | Language: Hindi | Director: Reema Kagti | Cast: Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineeth Kumar Singh | Release date: 15 August 2018
Movies to watch out for this Independence Day weekend
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, right, dribbles the ball during their Premier League match against West Ham at Anfield, Liverpool. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane star in Liverpool's 4-0 thrashing of West Ham United in Premier League opener