Two Kerala priests accused in sexual abuse case surrenders before Crime Branch

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Fr Jaise K George, the fourth accused priest of Malankara Orthodox Syrian church in the rape case, arrested at Kollam on Monday.

His arrest was recorded after he surrendered before the Kollam Crime Branch office. The first accused in the case Fr Abraham Varghese surrendered before a court in Thiruvalla.

The surrender came after the investigation team was moving ahead with the arrest after the time allowed by Supreme Court expired on Monday.

The court had told the priests to surrender before August 13, while considering their bail plea. The priests are accused in the alleged blackmail and sexual abuse of a homemaker using her confession in 2009.

Fr Job Mathew, the second accused in the case surrendered before the Crime Branch office in Kollam on July 12.

He along with the third accused, Fr Johnson V Mathew, have been granted bail by the High Court. Crime Branch Police has charged IPC sections 354 (assault to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 376 (rape) against the priests Job Mathew, Jaise K George, Abraham Varghese and Johnson P Mathew, based on the statement given by the victim before the magistrate.

The 34-year-old victim had given secret statement before the Thiruvalla Judicial First Class Magistrate based on section 164 of CrPC reiterating her claim that she was sexually assaulted by the priests.

According to the statement, the victim was sexually assaulted by Orthodox priest Fr. Abraham Varghese before her marriage while she was just 16. The women later confessed this before Fr. Job Mathew in 2009, who also abused her.

She said both Fr Jaise K. George who was a classmate and Fr Johnson P. Mathew also abused her. The victim's husband was instrumental in bringing the case to the light. The priests accused in the case were suspended by Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church following the scandal.

The investigating team is headed by DySP of Crime branch (HHW) Sabu Mathew consists of DySP Crime Branch DySP (EoW), Jossy Cherian and three circle inspectors.