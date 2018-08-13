Home States Kerala

Two Kerala priests accused in sexual abuse case surrenders before Crime Branch

Fr Jaise K George's arrest was recorded after he surrendered before the Kollam Crime Branch office. The first accused in the case Fr Abraham Varghese surrendered before a court in Thiruvalla.

Published: 13th August 2018 05:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2018 05:04 PM   |  A+A-

Rape

For representational purposes. | (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Fr Jaise K George, the fourth accused priest of Malankara Orthodox Syrian church in the rape case, arrested at Kollam on Monday.

His arrest was recorded after he surrendered before the Kollam Crime Branch office. The first accused in the case Fr Abraham Varghese surrendered before a court in Thiruvalla.

The surrender came after the investigation team was moving ahead with the arrest after the time allowed by Supreme Court expired on Monday.

The court had told the priests to surrender before August 13, while considering their bail plea. The priests are accused in the alleged blackmail and sexual abuse of a homemaker using her confession in 2009.

Fr Job Mathew, the second accused in the case surrendered before the Crime Branch office in Kollam on July 12.

He along with the third accused, Fr Johnson V Mathew, have been granted bail by the High Court. Crime Branch Police has charged IPC sections 354 (assault to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 376 (rape) against the priests Job Mathew, Jaise K George, Abraham Varghese and Johnson P Mathew, based on the statement given by the victim before the magistrate.

The 34-year-old victim had given secret statement before the Thiruvalla Judicial First Class Magistrate based on section 164 of CrPC reiterating her claim that she was sexually assaulted by the priests.

According to the statement, the victim was sexually assaulted by Orthodox priest Fr. Abraham Varghese before her marriage while she was just 16. The women later confessed this before Fr. Job Mathew in 2009, who also abused her.

She said both Fr Jaise K. George who was a classmate and Fr Johnson P. Mathew also abused her. The victim's husband was instrumental in bringing the case to the light. The priests accused in the case were suspended by Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church following the scandal.

The investigating team is headed by DySP of Crime branch (HHW) Sabu Mathew consists of DySP Crime Branch DySP (EoW), Jossy Cherian and three circle inspectors.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala Church Rape Case Fr Jaise K George Fr Abraham Varghese

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Kanye West (File Photo | AP)
Kanye West drops a new single
Salman Khan - PTI Photo
Salman Khan and mom roams the streets in Malta
Gallery
Movie: Gold | Language: Hindi | Director: Reema Kagti | Cast: Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineeth Kumar Singh | Release date: 15 August 2018
Movies to watch out for this Independence Day weekend
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, right, dribbles the ball during their Premier League match against West Ham at Anfield, Liverpool. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane star in Liverpool's 4-0 thrashing of West Ham United in Premier League opener