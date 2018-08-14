Home States Kerala

Kerala cancels Onam celebrations over floods

The Kerala government, which had earmarked Rs 30 crore for the cultural events to be held all across the state, decided to divert that amount to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund.

Published: 14th August 2018 03:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2018 03:31 PM   |  A+A-

A resident retrieving the household items after the flood water entered his house in Wayanad. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil/ EPS)

By IANS

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In view of the worst devastation in nearly a century suffered by Kerala due to rains and floods, the government on Tuesday cancelled this year's Onam celebrations, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced.

The harvest festival is one event that is celebrated across the state.

The Kerala government, which had earmarked Rs 30 crore for the cultural events to be held all across the state, decided to divert that amount to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund.

The week-long festivities were to take place in August -- with the Thiru Onam falling on August 25.

"What has occurred in our state has been the worst ever (disaster). A total of 444 villages have been affected.

"The money set aside for Onam will be used for relief. We seek everyone's help in our efforts," Vijayan told the media after a cabinet meeting.

Since August 8, there has been widespread destruction following incessant rains, causing rivers to overflow. The opening of shutters of 27 dams in the state led to huge destruction of crops and properties.

In the last one week, 38 people have died and four are missing. According to a rough estimate, more than one lakh people have been affected.

The worst affected have been Idukki and Wayanad districts. Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Ernakulam too have been badly hit.

Vijayan said the cabinet had decided to form a cabinet sub-committee to look into the quick implementation of the relief and rehabilitation programmes.

"From September 3 to 15, special courts would be held to see that all those who lost valuable records are issued duplicate ones and that too free of cost.

"We have also asked the State Level Bankers Committee to see that when the compensation amount is transferred, they should not levy any charges," said Vijayan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
California fire evacuees' dogs in shelters
50 years on, visitors still drawn to Beatles' Indian hideaway
Gallery
Sugarcane juice is the national drink of Pakistan. It is popularly known as “Roh” in the country. (Photo | AFP)
Pakistan Independence Day: Six things to know about the country
Movie: Gold | Language: Hindi | Director: Reema Kagti | Cast: Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineeth Kumar Singh | Release date: 15 August 2018
Movies to watch out for this Independence Day weekend