Home States Kerala

Kerala: CPM leader E P Jayarajan sworn as minister today 

Senior CPM leader E P Jayarajan rejoined the Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet on Tuesday after a brief swearing-in ceremony at the Raj Bhavan today.

Published: 14th August 2018 11:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2018 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

E P Jayarajan, Governor P Sathasivam and CM Pinarai from the swearing in ceremony today. (EPS |BP Deepu)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior CPM leader E P Jayarajan rejoined the Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet on Tuesday after a brief swearing-in ceremony at the Raj Bhavan. Governor P Sathasivam administered the oaths of office and secrecy to Jayarajan.

UDF leaders stayed away from the ceremony. Jayarajan had resigned as Industries and Sports Minister in October 2016 over nepotism charges, when the Pinarayi Vijayan was merely five months old. As he returned on Tuesday as the 20th minister, his old portfolios also have been reinstated.

The Kannur strongman was forced to step down after the appointment of his nephew P K Sudheer Nambiar, the son of P K Sreemathi MP, as MD of Kerala Industrial Enterprises Ltd kicked up a storm. An embarrassed LDF government later quashed the appointment.

Jayarajan, who represents the Mattannur constituency, is the second minister to return to the LDF ministry after being forced to step down. NCP's A K Saseendran had resigned as Transport Minister in March 2017 over a phone conversation controversy, but he returned to the ministry in February this year after his replacement, Thomas Chandy, also was forced to resign over a land-related controversy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
E P Jayarajan Pinarayi Vijayan CPM P Sathasivam P K Sudheer Nambiar P K Sreemathi LDF government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Kanye West (File Photo | AP)
Kanye West drops a new single
Salman Khan - PTI Photo
Salman Khan and mom roams the streets in Malta
Gallery
Movie: Gold | Language: Hindi | Director: Reema Kagti | Cast: Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineeth Kumar Singh | Release date: 15 August 2018
Movies to watch out for this Independence Day weekend
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, right, dribbles the ball during their Premier League match against West Ham at Anfield, Liverpool. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane star in Liverpool's 4-0 thrashing of West Ham United in Premier League opener