Kerala Rains: Inchathotty suspension bridge posing threat to life after Cheruthoni dam breaks open

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

INCHATHOTTY: The Inchathotty suspension bridge across Periyar river connecting Kuttampuzha and Kerampara panchayats is a lifeline for 300 families. That’s their route to nearby towns. But improper maintenance is posing a threat to their lives now, the local residents claim.

When the shutters of the Cheruthoni dam were opened, tourists had flocked to Inchathotty to witness the rush of water. Considering the danger, local residents had stepped in to control the crowd, lest any accident should happen.

ALSO READ | Kerala floods: I had to run out with my wife and child, says Cheruthoni resident

“The suspension bridge has witnessed little maintenance work after its commissioning in 2012,” said Ajesh Kumar A S, a local resident. “The lower part of the bridge is rusting and iron rods have loosened.”

“Earlier, people had to travel through Neriamangalam or Kuttampuzha to reach Kothamangalam or other towns.”

The suspension bridge is a major tourist attraction for people visiting the Boothathankettu, Thattekad and Neriamangalam areas. Several films were shot at this location. Constructed by the Kerala Electrical and Allied Engineering Co Ltd (KEL), the bridge is 186 m long.

“If the authorities don’t carry out maintenance, the bridge would not last for more than a year. In the initial days, the bridge used to shake when more than 20 people stepped on it simultaneously. Now, one or two people moving over the bridge is enough to cause turbulence. Heart skips a beat while watching our kids cross the bridge to reach school,” said Joy, another resident.

ALSO READ | Kerala rains: Cheruthoni Dam shutters opened after 26 years

KEL managing director Saji M Varghese said the Inchathotty bridge is among the best suspension bridges constructed by the company. However, maintenance has to be taken care of by the local self-government body.

“We will write to the local body raising the maintenance issue. A few months back, KEL had written to all panchayats and municipalities concerned about the maintenance of the suspension bridge,” Saji said.

Kuttampuzha panchayat vice-president K K Baiju said they had allocated a fund for maintenance in the last budget. “Since it was constructed using the MLA fund, the panchayat has a limited role in its maintenance. But we will ask KEL to conduct maintenance work. All suspension bridges shake when people move over it. The issue will be resolved soon,” he said.