Home States Kerala

Kerala Rains: Inchathotty suspension bridge posing threat to life after Cheruthoni dam breaks open

When the shutters of the Cheruthoni dam were opened, tourists had flocked to Inchathotty to witness the rush of water.

Published: 14th August 2018 01:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2018 01:40 AM   |  A+A-

(Youtube Screengrab)

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

INCHATHOTTY: The Inchathotty suspension bridge across Periyar river connecting Kuttampuzha and Kerampara panchayats is a lifeline for 300 families. That’s their route to nearby towns. But improper maintenance is posing a threat to their lives now, the local residents claim.

When the shutters of the Cheruthoni dam were opened, tourists had flocked to Inchathotty to witness the rush of water. Considering the danger, local residents had stepped in to control the crowd, lest any accident should happen.

ALSO READ | Kerala floods: I had to run out with my wife and child, says Cheruthoni resident

“The suspension bridge has witnessed little maintenance work after its commissioning in 2012,” said Ajesh Kumar A S, a local resident. “The lower part of the bridge is rusting and iron rods have loosened.”
“Earlier, people had to travel through Neriamangalam or Kuttampuzha to reach Kothamangalam or other towns.”

The suspension bridge is a major tourist attraction for people visiting the Boothathankettu, Thattekad and Neriamangalam areas. Several films were shot at this location. Constructed by the Kerala Electrical and Allied Engineering Co Ltd (KEL), the bridge is 186 m long.

“If the authorities don’t carry out maintenance, the bridge would not last for more than a year. In the initial days, the bridge used to shake when more than 20 people stepped on it simultaneously. Now, one or two people moving over the bridge is enough to cause turbulence. Heart skips a beat while watching our kids cross the bridge to reach school,” said Joy, another resident.

ALSO READ | Kerala rains: Cheruthoni Dam shutters opened after 26 years

KEL managing director Saji M Varghese said the Inchathotty bridge is among the best suspension bridges constructed by the company. However, maintenance has to be taken care of by the local self-government body.

“We will write to the local body raising the maintenance issue. A few months back, KEL had written to all panchayats and municipalities concerned about the maintenance of the suspension bridge,” Saji said.
Kuttampuzha panchayat vice-president K K Baiju said they had allocated a fund for maintenance in the last budget. “Since it was constructed using the MLA fund, the panchayat has a limited role in its maintenance. But we will ask KEL to conduct maintenance work. All suspension bridges shake when people move over it. The issue will be resolved soon,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala flood Periyar river Cheruthoni dam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Kanye West (File Photo | AP)
Kanye West drops a new single
Salman Khan - PTI Photo
Salman Khan and mom roams the streets in Malta
Gallery
Movie: Gold | Language: Hindi | Director: Reema Kagti | Cast: Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineeth Kumar Singh | Release date: 15 August 2018
Movies to watch out for this Independence Day weekend
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, right, dribbles the ball during their Premier League match against West Ham at Anfield, Liverpool. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane star in Liverpool's 4-0 thrashing of West Ham United in Premier League opener