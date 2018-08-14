Home States Kerala

Water recedes, but 223 families continue to live in relief camps in Ernakulam district

With many houses being damaged, people living in relief camps hope the government would help them rebuild their houses

Published: 14th August 2018 01:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2018 02:03 AM   |  A+A-

Life has gone back to normal in the rural areas of Paravoor, which was one of the worst-affected areas in the flood, as water has receded. This elephant was brought to a nearby temple at Perumpadanna in Cherai | Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

ALUVA: Even though the water level has come down in Periyar river, as many as 223 families,  comprising 834 persons, continue to live in 10 relief camps in various parts of Ernakulam district.
Water level at various stretches in Aluva, Eloor and North Parvoor came down slightly on Monday evening. In Aluva taluk, relief camps are functioning at SPW LP School at Thottakatukara, SNDP Hall at Keezhmad and St Mary’s Parish Hall at Elavoor.
In Kanayannur taluk, relief camps are functioning at Girls High School at Kunnampuram and LP School at HMT.

In North Parvoor, camps are functioning at Hindalco Union Office, Girls High School at   Kuttikatukara, High School at Pathalam and in anganvadis at Vayalkara and Cheriyethukenakam.


A boy lounging around in a tube in the flood water outside his house on the banks of Periyar river near Pathalam. | (Albin Mathew | EPS)


In Eloor, authorities have decided to shift the relief camp from Pathalam High School to a nearby Community Hall to let school start functioning from Tuesday. “Since the school has been closed for past one week, we decided to shift the flood victims to a community hall nearby. The school will start functioning from Tuesday,” said C P Usha, Eloor Municipality chairperson.

Some parts of Eloor are still suffering from waterlogging. Seethamma, a native of Eloor, who has been living in a relief camp since Thursday, said she wanted to return home. But there’s water inside her house. “We checked the house on Monday morning. But water is still inside our home. We expect the water would recede in the next two days,” she said.

Even though people are happy about the facilities provided at the relief camps, they are worried about their houses. “My house has been partially damaged in the flood. We would like to return home as soon as possible. But the government has to help us in repairing the house. Here, we get food and medicines. But we can’t stay here for long,” said Muthulakshmi, another Eloor resident.

