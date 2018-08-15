Ernakulam and Thrissur districts to bear brunt of heavy rain: P H Kurian

Arun Lakshman By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With heavy rain lashing the state and most of the dams overflowing, the situation in central Kerala continues to be grave. The state government is all set to evacuate close to 5,000 people staying near Mullaperiyar dam in view of the increasing water level at the reservoir, said P H Kurian, Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue. The state is giving special focus on Thrissur and Ernakulam districts, he said.

Officers are keeping a close watch on the situation and the emerging developments, Kurian told Express from the control room where he is handling the situation and taking full charge round the clock.

Q: Rain is continuing unabated and the shutters of Idukki and Idamalayar dams have been opened again. What’s the current situation?

A: Heavy rain is continuing and the shutters are open. This means the water level is increasing and Ernakulam and Thrissur districts will be affected. We are on alert in Thrissur district as there will be heavy flow of water in Chalakkudy, Mala and Kodungallur and if the water rises people may have to be evacuated. We are closely monitoring the situation. In Ernakulam district, there will be heavy flow of water in Paravur, Aluva and Kadamakkudy areas. We are overseeing the developments here too. All rescue measures are in place.

Q: Are you worried about Kuttanad which was gravely affected. Moreover, the Pampa river is overflowing.

A:With Pampa overflowing, there will be heavy flow of water into Kuttanad. But the situation is less worrisome compared to Ernakulam and Thrissur.

Q: What about the situation in Mullaperiyar?

A: The water level in Mullaperiyar dam has touched 138 ft. As the water level is increasing, around 5,000 people have been shifted to relief camps. We are keeping track of the evolving situation round the clock.

Q: What about the rescue activities being carried out by the forces, including the Army and the NDRF?

A: I’m in charge of the control room. The rescue operations carried out by the Armed Forces, NDRF and the police will be monitored and controlled from here.