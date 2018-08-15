Home States Kerala

Ernakulam and Thrissur districts to bear brunt of heavy rain: P H Kurian

Officers are keeping a close watch on the situation and the emerging developments, Kurian told Express from the control room where he is handling the situation and taking full charge round the clock.

Published: 15th August 2018 03:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2018 03:27 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Arun Lakshman
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With heavy rain lashing the state and most of the dams overflowing, the situation in central Kerala continues to be grave. The state government is all set to evacuate close to 5,000 people staying near Mullaperiyar dam in view of the increasing water level at the reservoir, said P H Kurian, Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue. The state is giving special focus on Thrissur and Ernakulam districts, he said.

Officers are keeping a close watch on the situation and the emerging developments, Kurian told Express from the control room where he is handling the situation and taking full charge round the clock.

Q: Rain is continuing unabated and the shutters of Idukki and Idamalayar dams have been opened again. What’s the current situation?

A: Heavy rain is continuing and the shutters are open. This means the water level is increasing and Ernakulam and Thrissur districts will be affected. We are on alert in Thrissur district as there will be heavy flow of water in Chalakkudy, Mala and Kodungallur and if the water rises people may have to be evacuated. We are closely monitoring the situation. In Ernakulam district, there will be heavy flow of water in Paravur, Aluva and Kadamakkudy areas. We are overseeing the developments here too. All rescue measures are in place.

Q: Are you worried about Kuttanad which was gravely affected. Moreover, the Pampa river is overflowing.

A:With Pampa overflowing, there will be heavy flow of water into Kuttanad. But the situation is less worrisome compared to Ernakulam and Thrissur.

Q: What about the situation in Mullaperiyar?

A: The water level in Mullaperiyar dam has touched 138 ft. As the water level is increasing, around 5,000 people have been shifted to relief camps. We are keeping track of the evolving situation round the clock.

Q: What about the rescue activities being carried out by the forces, including the Army and the NDRF?

A: I’m in charge of the control room. The rescue operations carried out by the Armed Forces, NDRF and the police will be monitored and controlled from here.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
P H Kurian Additional Chief Secretary Kerala Monsoon Kerala flood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Actress Kajol Devgn. (Photo | Twitter Screengrab)
Kajol promotes ‘Helicopter Eela’ in Mumbai
The Netflix logo is pictured on a television (File | Reuters)
Netflix to launch second comic book franchise
Gallery
Rains continued to wreak havoc in many parts of Kerala with northern hill district of Wayanad experiencing widespread landslides and flooding overnight, forcing thousands of people to take shelter at relief camps. (Photo | EPS/Manu R Mavelil)
Flood, landslides keep Kerala's Wayanad on the edge; thousands of people in relief camps
Loan-deals apart, here are some of the most-discussed signings from the top-tier league in England this summer. (Photos | Twitter, AP)
English Premier League 2018 summer transfers: Names you don't want to miss