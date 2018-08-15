Kerala: Incessant rain wreaks havoc in Idukki

Nejma Sulaiman By

Express News Service

IDUKKI: Idukki continues to reel under the impact of flash floods and landslides triggered by heavy rain that has been lashing the district for the past several days. A fresh landslide hit Korangatty near Adimaly on Tuesday after a check dam collapsed in the heavy rain. Other high-range areas of Idukki also experienced similar landslides. The bridge across the Deviyar river in Adimaly was washed away in the flood. As a result, Mannankala, Machiplavu and 14th mile areas got fully submerged.

As a precaution, local residents have been relocated. Earlier, people living in and around Adimaly had been relocated as a precautionary measure. Incessant rain has been continuing in the area for the past 48 hours. Old Munnar town has been inundated after shutters of the Mattuppetty dam were opened. The ropeway bridge that connects Old Munnar with Chokkanadu was submerged after the Muthirappuzha river was flooded. Several areas in Devikulam taluk, especially High Range Club, Chokkanadu and Pothamedu, were cut off due to overflowing rivers. Resorts functioning in Pothamedu, frequented by tourists visiting Munnar, have closed. As per data available with the district disaster management authority, as many as 17 houses were destroyed completely in Devikulam taluk alone on Tuesday, while, 23 houses were partially damaged.