Kerala: Munnar inundated, isolated by floods

IDUKKI: HAD not it rained so heavily, the blooming Neelakurinji would have painted Munnar in blue and violet by now and attracted tourists from within the country and abroad in big numbers. On the contrary, the prevalent mood here is grim as the hill station is cut off from the outside world. It received 117.5 mm rainfall between Monday 8 am and Tuesday 8 am alone.

The old Munnar area and town got inundated as Mattupetty dam’s shutters were opened after water reached full reservoir level (FRL). The main roads leading to Munnar from Adimaly, Nedumkandam, Mattupetty and Udumalpet in Tamil Nadu have been blocked following minor and major landslips in half-a-dozen places. Landslips were also reported at Anaviratty, cutting off the traffic to Adimaly, and near Arts College, Govt Engineering College and at various places between Munnar and Devikulam, blocking movements towards Nedumkandam. Meanwhile, traffic to Marayur and Udumalpet was temporarily disrupted following landslips at Periyavara and Neymakkad.

The major streams passing through Munnar, Nallathanniyar, Mattupetty and Kannimalayar, which together form Muthirappuzha River downstream, are in full spate, causing inundation along the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway. The hill station has suffered huge loss due to the flood, with several shops in the town getting submerged. Water also entered hotels and lodges in the town, including the Mahalakshmi lodge. More than 50 families in Chokkanad Tea Estate were shifted to relief camps.