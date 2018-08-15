Home States Kerala

Kerala: Munnar inundated, isolated by floods

Munnar town gets flooded after the opening of Mattupetty dam’s shutters.

Published: 15th August 2018 03:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2018 03:35 AM   |  A+A-

Munnar town is submerged in the floods after the shutters of the Mattuppetty dam were opened on Tuesday | EXPRESS

By Abhilash Chandran
Express News Service

IDUKKI: HAD not it rained so heavily, the blooming Neelakurinji would have painted Munnar in blue and violet by now and attracted tourists from within the country and abroad in big numbers. On the contrary, the prevalent mood here is grim as the hill station is cut off from the outside world. It received 117.5 mm rainfall between Monday 8 am and Tuesday 8 am alone.

The old Munnar area and town got inundated as Mattupetty dam’s shutters were opened after water reached full reservoir level (FRL). The main roads leading to Munnar from Adimaly, Nedumkandam, Mattupetty and Udumalpet in Tamil Nadu have been blocked following minor and major landslips in half-a-dozen places. Landslips were also reported at Anaviratty, cutting off the traffic to Adimaly, and near Arts College, Govt Engineering College and at various places between Munnar and Devikulam, blocking movements towards Nedumkandam. Meanwhile, traffic to Marayur and Udumalpet was temporarily disrupted following landslips at Periyavara and Neymakkad.

ALSO READ | Tourists in Munnar safe: Idukki District Collector K Jeevan Babu

The major streams passing through Munnar, Nallathanniyar, Mattupetty and Kannimalayar, which together form Muthirappuzha River downstream, are in full spate, causing inundation along the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway. The hill station has suffered huge loss due to the flood, with several shops in the town getting submerged. Water also entered hotels and lodges in the town, including the Mahalakshmi lodge. More than 50 families in Chokkanad Tea Estate were shifted to relief camps.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Neelakurinji Munnar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Actress Kajol Devgn. (Photo | Twitter Screengrab)
Kajol promotes ‘Helicopter Eela’ in Mumbai
The Netflix logo is pictured on a television (File | Reuters)
Netflix to launch second comic book franchise
Gallery
Rains continued to wreak havoc in many parts of Kerala with northern hill district of Wayanad experiencing widespread landslides and flooding overnight, forcing thousands of people to take shelter at relief camps. (Photo | EPS/Manu R Mavelil)
Flood, landslides keep Kerala's Wayanad on the edge; thousands of people in relief camps
Loan-deals apart, here are some of the most-discussed signings from the top-tier league in England this summer. (Photos | Twitter, AP)
English Premier League 2018 summer transfers: Names you don't want to miss