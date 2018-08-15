Railways and passengers to provide relief materials to flood victims
KOCHI:THE Southern Railway Thiruvananthapuram division and passengers are joining hands with the government in flood relief activities by providing essential goods to flood-affected people. The nine divisions of the Thiruvananthapuram division are collecting essential goods for the flood and landslide affected people of the state, said Hari Krishnan R, station director & area manager, Ernakulam Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The parcel offices of Nagercoil, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Chengannur, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam South, Ernakulam North and Thrissur will function as collection centres 24/7 for the relief materials, Hari said.