Kerala flood: More camps to be opened in Ernakulam

KOCHI: With the incessant rain continuing and more water being released from dams, the low-lying areas of Ernakulam are facing the heavy threat of inundation. More people are now moving to relief camps.

Till Thursday afternoon, five new camps were opened in Ernakulam Assembly constituency.

The Cheranallur St Mary's, Al Farooqiya, Josalayam LP School, Government LPS, Little Flower and Chittoor St Mary's are the new camps.

"We are planning to open more camps in many areas as more and more people are getting affected by floods in Ernakulam. For the residents of Thanthonnithuruthu and Korankotta areas, camps will be opened at Vaduthala St Peter's LP School," said Hibi Eden MLA.

Most of the residents were shifted to the relief camp at Cheranallur Al Farooqiya School on Thursday. A total of 925 people from 290 families are sheltered here. It will act as the base camp and people will be shifted close to the camps near their residences soon.

A camp was opened at Edappally North Government School on Wednesday night itself.

A total of 45 members from 15 families are provided shelter here.

"We are making every step possible to make sure they are provided with food and other materials required," said the MLA. Meanwhile, various NGOs and business firms are coming up with helping hands for the inmates of relief camps. The public can also provide necessary materials like sleeping mats, bed sheets, pillows, food items, soap, toothbrushes and toothpaste.

"Ernakulam is witnessing one of the worst natural calamities ever," said Hibi.

On Thursday, water started to enter many areas near Elamakkara. The colonies, including Kammatippadam and P&D, have also been inundated.

For those who are being rescued from Thrissur district, two relief camps were opened in Kochi. Those who were rescued from Chalakkudy and other areas are being sheltered at camps in CUSAT and Model Engineering College, Kakkanad.