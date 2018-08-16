Home States Kerala

Kerala floods: Southern Naval Command deploys 21 teams for rescue operation

Overall, five naval teams with five Gemini boats were deployed at different places in Wayanad district.

Published: 16th August 2018 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2018 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

Flood fury on Kerala-Tamil Nadu border. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal/EPS)

By ANI

KOCHI: On the seventh day of Operation Madad, Southern Naval Command deployed 21 rescue and diving teams with Gemini boats in flood-hit Kerala as the monsoon has intensified in the state.

As the flood situation in the state is deteriorating day-by-day, a total of four teams went out on Wednesday to augment those already deployed in the areas. More than 81 people were rescued yesterday and many of them were also provided with food and shelter by setting up a rescue camp.

Overall, five naval teams with five Gemini boats were deployed at different places in Wayanad district. Two teams were at Thalapuzha, and one team each at Porunnannur, Anchukunnu and Wayanad respectively. The Wayanad team was employed for assisting the civil administration in distribution of relief material and vehicle management while the other four teams were deployed in general rescue operations.

Seven teams with one Gemini boat each are deployed in Ernakulam district at various places. One team is set up on Pizhala Island and is continuously patrolling the flood-hit area. The team has been interacting with the inhabitants of the island and providing assurances for their safety.

One team stationed at Edapally under the District Collector, Ernakulam has rescued two persons till now from flooded houses at Kunnukara. Three teams deployed around Perumbavur were able to rescue in excess of 45 stranded personnel and is carrying out further relief operations. Two diving teams have been sent to North Paravur to undertake rescue operations. Subsequently, based on request received from District Collector, these two teams along with four more teams have proceeded to Aluva for augmenting rescue efforts there in light of the Periyar being in spate.

As the flooding was reported near Varapuzha residential area, a primary school has been turned into a relief camp by Naval Armament Depot (NAD) wherein relocation of rescued persons is in progress. Meals and lodging arrangements for rescued people have been arranged from the pooled resources of Defence Services Corps (DSC), NAD and the civil administration. A Medical Inspection (MI) room has also been set up with civil assistance for providing first aid to the rescued.

Three columns of relief teams have been put on standby at Naval Base, Kochi to meet any other requirement. Also, the naval hospital, INHS Sanjivani is prepared and standing by with medical brick (packages) to provide medical aid, while INS Venduruthy is standing by for setting up community kitchen.

So far, at least 67 people have lost their lives in the havoc created by incessant rains in Kerala.

On Wednesday morning, Indian Meteorological Department had issued a red alert for eight districts of the state. It had predicted heavy to very heavy rains at most places in Wayanad, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasargode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Idukki and Ernakulam Districts until Thursday. (ANI)

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indian Navy Kerala floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Personnel of Kerala's Fire & Rescue Services Department carry out rescue operations at Muppathadam in Ernakulam district. (Photo | EPS)
People marooned in Ernakulam district's Muppathadam being evacuated. 
Met Department has predicted heavy rain in the coming days as well (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala floods: Indian Navy swings into action
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets school children after addressing the nation on the country's 72nd Independence Day from the ramparts of the historical Red Fort in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
IN PICS | India celebrates 72nd Independence day
New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the guard of honour during 72nd Independence Day function at the historic Red fort. (Photo | PTI)
Independence Day celebrations across States