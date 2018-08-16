Kerala rains: Periyar river rising alarmingly; 10 killed in landslides in Idukki in last 48 hours

Nejma Sulaiman By

Express News Service

IDUKKI: Opening of the major dams, including Idukki, Mullaperiyar and Idamalayar due to heavy downpour has led to the inundation of several low-lying areas and overflowing of rivers in the hilly region.

In the last 48 hours alone, at least 10 persons were killed and seven are missing in the landslides. The District Administration has declared a holiday for schools and colleges for Friday. As per the official records, the death toll due to rains since June has crossed 30 in the district.

Major landslides were reported from Vellathooval, Karimban near Cheruthony and Pachady near Nedumkandam.

Four houses were completely washed away in the landslide and survivors have been shifted to the relief camps.

Peerumade taluk recorded 349.0 mm rainfall in the past 24 hours, leading to overflooding in all rivers including Periyar.

Upputhara, Chappathu and Vandiperiyar areas, on the banks of Periyar, have been submerged and vehicles were barred from plying through the route.

More than 1000 families were relocated from these regions as hundreds of houses were fully submerged under water.

Hundreds of acres of agricultural land were submerged.

The Kochi - Dhanushkodi and the Kottarakkara - Dindigul National Highways faced the wrath of heavy landslides with parts of the road destroyed.

The Police officials had to divert the traffic on this usually-busy road. Landslips have occurred at various spots on the Mundakayam - Kuttikkanam route, the entry point of Idukki high-range area from Kottayam.

Many travellers and employees have been stranded at various locations and are unable to reach their destinations, as a result of traffic woes. The situation might turn dangerous if the heavy rain continues, warned Police.

All the major bridges at Upputhara, Vandiperiyar, Chappathu have been submerged. Road connectivity was lost between Kattappana - Kuttikkanam, Neyamnagalam - Munnar, Kattappana - Adimaly, Kumily - Cumbum routes and KSRTC buses have stopped services. Mobile operators also stopped services in many areas of the district.

Many villages in Munnar and Marayur areas have completely lost road connectivity in the rains. Tribal colonies in Edamalakkudy were the worst-affected as several bridges connecting various settlements were submerged.

Old Munnar and Adimaly are still inundated. Thousands of people have been shifted to relief camps and the district administration has advised people to be cautious about landslides.