Home States Kerala

Konkan Railway cancels 5 trains from flood-hit Kerala

Konkan Railway on Thursday cancelled five trains today starting from Kerala, following the flash-floods in the southern state, a spokesperson said.

Published: 16th August 2018 06:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2018 06:08 PM   |  A+A-

Trains

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By IANS

PANAJI: Konkan Railway on Thursday cancelled five trains today starting from Kerala, following the flash-floods in the southern state, a spokesperson said.

The cancelled trains are--train No 2202 KCVL-LTT Garib Rath, 6346 TVC-LTT Netravati Express,12617 ERS-LTT Mangala Express, 19424 TEN-GIMB Humsafar Express and 22114 KCVL-LTT Express.

Kerala has been wrecked by heavy monsoon rains over the last few days, causing flooding in various parts of the state.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala Kerala rains Konkan Railway trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Brazilian former president and presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva reaches out to supporters (file | AP)
Brazil: Thousands cheer after allies register Lula as candidate
Madonna (Photo | Instagram)
Putting sex in sexagenarian: Madonna still shocks at 60
Gallery
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan on 16 August celebrates his 47th birthday. Khan's family- including wife Kareena, sister-in-law Karisma, sister Soha and brother-in-law Kunal Khemu were present for his birthday bash.
Saif Ali Khan celebrates 47th birthday with friends, family
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets school children after addressing the nation on the country's 72nd Independence Day from the ramparts of the historical Red Fort in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
IN PICS | India celebrates 72nd Independence day