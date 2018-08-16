Konkan Railway cancels 5 trains from flood-hit Kerala

By IANS

PANAJI: Konkan Railway on Thursday cancelled five trains today starting from Kerala, following the flash-floods in the southern state, a spokesperson said.

The cancelled trains are--train No 2202 KCVL-LTT Garib Rath, 6346 TVC-LTT Netravati Express,12617 ERS-LTT Mangala Express, 19424 TEN-GIMB Humsafar Express and 22114 KCVL-LTT Express.

Kerala has been wrecked by heavy monsoon rains over the last few days, causing flooding in various parts of the state.