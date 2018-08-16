V S Achuthanandan urges Centre to declare Kerala floods national calamity

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In view of the extraordinary situation in the state due to rains the Kerala floods should be declared as a national calamity, demanded Administrative Reforms Commission chairman VS Achuthanandan.

"Many districts including Wayanad, Idukki and Pathanamthitta have been literally cut off. Even as there are collective efforts by the government and all organisations, Kerala alone cannot handle such a scenario. To ensure better and coordinated efforts of Armed Forces, it's essential that the floods to be declared as national calamity," VS said in a statement.

He urged all political parties to collectively put pressure on the Centre to take a call in this regard.

As on Thursday, 16 August, the incessant rains across Kerala have worsened the flood situation with 12 fresh deaths. The toll since August 8 has gone up to 79.

The Met department has predicted continuous rains till Saturday.

The entire state of Kerala has been on a red alert since Wednesday evening.