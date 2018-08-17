Home States Kerala

Airlines make a killing on flights in and out of Kerala, regulator frowns

Keeping in view the flood situation in Kerala, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has urged airlines operating the Delhi-Kerala route to keep prices under Rs 10,000. 

Published: 17th August 2018

Suresh Prabhu

Union Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Keeping in view the flood situation in Kerala, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has urged airlines operating the Delhi-Kerala route to keep prices under Rs 10,000. However, despite the advisory, the economy class on the Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram route was commanding nearly Rs 30,000 on Thursday. Friday tickets on the route, though, were priced low in the range of Rs 5,700 to Rs 15,934. However, Delhi-Kozhikode tickets for Friday were priced way above Rs 20,000. 

“We have advised airlines to be more sensitive to the situation arising out of #KeralaFlooding & keep airfares in check. It’s a humanitarian cause Thx to all for agreeing with my suggestions to carry free of charge the #KeralaFloodRelief related material. All efforts ongoing for relief,” tweeted Suresh Prabhu, Civil Aviation minister. 

