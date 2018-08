By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday denied any knowledge about Forest Minister K Raju's controversial trip to Germany during the flood crisis in the state.

Normally, the Chief Minister's permission is sought before a minister journeys abroad. ''It has not come to my notice that any minister was planning a foreign trip,'' Vijayan said, responding to questions on the issue.



K Raju's and Pattambi MLA Mohammed Mohsin's trips abroad during the crisis situation back home has kicked up a major controversy.