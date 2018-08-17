Home States Kerala

Kerala floods: Rescue operations continue at Chalakkudy

Two helicopters have been continuing the rescue operations in and around Chalakudy, which was totally submerged in the flooded water.

Published: 17th August 2018 03:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2018 03:36 PM   |  A+A-

(Photo | EPS/TP Sooraj)

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Rescue operations at Chalakudy continue for the second day, despite the continuing rain.

Amidst the heavy rain, a building, where around 70 people were camped collapsed, though nobody injured.

CLICK HERE | Kerala floods LIVE UPDATES: Death toll has risen to 167

Two helicopters have been continuing the rescue operations in and around Chalakudy, which was totally submerged in the flooded water.

Though the water level at Poringalkoothu dam has a slight reduction, the heavy inflow of water in Chalakkudy area continues. Water from three dams continue to flow to the Chalakkudy river, if the heavy rain continues. Despite the airlifting operations many have been stranded in Chalakkudy, including pregnant women and children.

The district administration has also deployed extra boats fom the fishermen to take such stranded people. Meanwhile, many people were stuck at Muringoor as the water level raised unexpectedly. Through the airlifting operations, many were rescued at Muringoor.As per the data provided by the district authorities more than 5000 people are in the relief camps in Chalakudy alone.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala floods Kerala rains Kerala flood rescue Chalakkudy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
'Queen of Soul': Outpouring of tributes to Aretha Franklin
Weed killer found in kids' breakfast foods: Report
Gallery
One of the most loved and respected politicians of all time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is counted as one of the greatest politicians India has ever produced breathe his last at 93. Also called as the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of Indian politics Vajpayee had not only w
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Interesting facts about the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of the Indian politics
Former Prime Minister, veteran BJP leader and poet Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away on 16 August 2018. He was 93. Here are some rare images from the popular parliamentarian's political career. (File | Express Photo)
Rare images from former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's political career