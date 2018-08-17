Kerala floods: Rescue operations continue at Chalakkudy

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Rescue operations at Chalakudy continue for the second day, despite the continuing rain.

Amidst the heavy rain, a building, where around 70 people were camped collapsed, though nobody injured.

Two helicopters have been continuing the rescue operations in and around Chalakudy, which was totally submerged in the flooded water.

Though the water level at Poringalkoothu dam has a slight reduction, the heavy inflow of water in Chalakkudy area continues. Water from three dams continue to flow to the Chalakkudy river, if the heavy rain continues. Despite the airlifting operations many have been stranded in Chalakkudy, including pregnant women and children.

The district administration has also deployed extra boats fom the fishermen to take such stranded people. Meanwhile, many people were stuck at Muringoor as the water level raised unexpectedly. Through the airlifting operations, many were rescued at Muringoor.As per the data provided by the district authorities more than 5000 people are in the relief camps in Chalakudy alone.