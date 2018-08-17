Home States Kerala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches flood-hit Kerala; state to urge declaration of national calamity

The state is expected to urge the Prime Minister to declare this catastrophe as a national calamity and will seek major support from the Prime Minister.

Published: 17th August 2018 11:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2018 11:52 PM

PM Modi will be staying at the Rajbhavan for the night and will leave by 6.45 am in the morning to the flood-affected areas. (Photo | Twitter @PMOIndia)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a visit to Kerala to assess the flood situation, reached the state capital at 11 pm.

KERALA FLOODS | FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES

He was received at the technical area of the Thiruvananthapuram international Airport by Governor P Sathasivam, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Leader of opposition Ramesh Chennithala, state ministers, BJP state president PS Sreedharan Pillai and others.​

The Prime Minister will be staying at the Rajbhavan for the night and will leave by 6.45 am in the morning to the flood-affected areas. Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan is likely to accompany the Prime Minister. However a detailed discussion between the Prime Minister and Chief Minister will take place at Kochi tomorrow morning at 8.45 am, state government officials indicated. 

The state is expected to urge the Prime Minister to declare this catastrophe as a National calamity and will seek major support from the Prime Minister. The Prime minister will be travelling back to Delhi by 10.30 am from Kochi.

Torrential rains, overflowing rivers and a series of landslides have resulted in the death of over 150 people in the state. Unofficial reports have pegged the toll at a higher count.
