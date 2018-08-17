Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches flood-hit Kerala; state to urge declaration of national calamity

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a visit to Kerala to assess the flood situation, reached the state capital at 11 pm.

He was received at the technical area of the Thiruvananthapuram international Airport by Governor P Sathasivam, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Leader of opposition Ramesh Chennithala, state ministers, BJP state president PS Sreedharan Pillai and others.​

The Prime Minister will be staying at the Rajbhavan for the night and will leave by 6.45 am in the morning to the flood-affected areas. Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan is likely to accompany the Prime Minister. However a detailed discussion between the Prime Minister and Chief Minister will take place at Kochi tomorrow morning at 8.45 am, state government officials indicated.

The state is expected to urge the Prime Minister to declare this catastrophe as a National calamity and will seek major support from the Prime Minister. The Prime minister will be travelling back to Delhi by 10.30 am from Kochi.