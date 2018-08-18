Home States Kerala

Aviation Ministry, DGCA intervene after air-ticket prices shoot up

An economy class one-way Delhi-Kozhikode ticket on Friday retailed for Rs 13,000, against the normal average rate of around Rs 5,000.

Published: 18th August 2018 01:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2018 01:57 AM   |  A+A-

The runway of the Cochin International Airport in Nedumbassery submerged in rainwater, forcing the authorities to suspend services | Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Outstation Malayalees trying to reach their kin in the flood-affected ares in the state had another shock awaiting them as the airfares to nearby Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram and Mangaluru skyrocketed. An economy class one-way Delhi-Kozhikode ticket on Friday retailed for Rs 13,000, against the normal average rate of around Rs 5,000.

The sudden closure of CIAL, the state’s busiest airport, till August 26 has left flight operators scrambling for an alternative airport to schedule their operations to the state. The week preceding and succeeding Onam is considered to be the busiest as most of the non-resident Keralites fly down for the festival season. Reacting to the issue, Minister of Commerce and Industry and Civil Aviation Suresh Prabhu tweeted:

According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, airfares on 18 domestic routes are being monitored. “Spike in airfares on a few routes has been observed. Airlines concerned have been advised to cap the airfare on these flights,” the Ministry said in a statement. Minister of Statistics & Programme Implementation D V Sadananda Gowda tweeted: “Private Airlines are at a money making Shame!! Today Mangalore to Bengaluru ticket rate sky-rocketed to `18,000. This route’s average rate is never more than Rs 4,000.

ALSO READ | Kerala floods: With one eye on the sky, locals begin cleanup in Idukki

It’’s time to introduce more flights.” The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had the other day asked airlines to limit fares between Delhi and Kerala to `10,000. “All scheduled domestic airlines have been advised to ensure airfares on flights to/ from Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode airports in Kerala are kept at an optimal level proportionate to the sector distance so that travelling public is not inconvenienced,” the DGCA said in a release.

Control room
The DGCA has set up a round-theclock control room to assist affected passengers. IndiGo is offering a fee waiver on ticket cancellation/ rescheduling flights scheduled for travel on August 16-18.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala Floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
'Queen of Soul': Outpouring of tributes to Aretha Franklin
Weed killer found in kids' breakfast foods: Report
Gallery
Torrential rains, overflowing rivers and a series of landslides have resulted in the death of over 150 people in the state. Unofficial reports have pegged the toll at a higher count. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala rains: Amid rising death toll, Meteorological department predicts more rain
One of the most loved and respected politicians of all time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is counted as one of the greatest politicians India has ever produced breathe his last at 93. Also called as the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of Indian politics Vajpayee had not only w
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Interesting facts about the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of the Indian politics