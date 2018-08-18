Earth caves in at many places on National Highway, blocks vegetable trucks

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Hundreds of trucks carrying vegetables and other essentials got held up at Kuthiran on NH 544 in Palakkad district as a massive landslide blocked the road. The earth caved in trapping many vehicles underneath and the operations are on to remove the mud. Vehicle traffic on the Ambalappuzha- Haripad stretch of NH 544 in Alappuzha district was stopped as the Thanneermukkam bund and the Thottappally spillway were opened at 11 am.

Vehicle movement on important roads like M C Road, Tiruvalla- Edathua Road, Tiruvalla-Ambalappuzha Road and Kochi- Dhanushkodi Highway were stopped after they submerged. Water level in Vembanad lake continued to rise and the flood water started entering many parts of Kochi city causing concern among the residents. Panicked over the continuing flood, many people packed their bags and left the place. Many supermarkets in the city witnessed heavy rush as people started stocking essentials.

The state government has opened 1,568 relief camps across the state and more than 2.25 lakh flood victims are accommodated there. Around 1,500 people are trapped at Muringoor Divine Retreat Centre while the students held up at SN Medical College hostel at Chalakka were rescued on Friday. The districts of Ernakulam, Idukki, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta and Thrissur bore the brunt of the deluge. The Air Force and Navy operated 24 helicopters to rescue the flood victims.

The fishermen from various parts of the state joined rescue work with 400 boats. The Air Force and the Navy air-dropped food packets for the flood victims. Idukki remained cut off from other parts of the state as there was no power and the communication network broke down due to flooding.