Evacuation in full swing in Kuttanad;  State Water Transport Department operates special service

ALAPPUZHA: The government machinery and disaster management teams are working hand-in-hand to evacuate people from marooned Kuttanad. A large number of people were shifted to mainland Alappuzha in ferries, house boats and other vessels deployed by the public as well as disaster management forces. The State Water Transport Department (SWTD) also operated special services to rescue people.

Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac, who is leading the rescue operations in Kuttanad, said, “The government and forces deployed more than 200 boats for rescue. Some house boat owners hesitated to deploy crews and boats. However, the government directed the police to confiscate all the boats and evacuate people from the area. We expect the evacuation process can be completed by evening from Kuttanad.” Chengannur and Kuttanad taluks have been isolated after massive floods. The Navy has been airlifting people from Chengannur taluk.

Water level is going up, creating panic among people in the region. Thousands of people are waiting in the elevated areas of Kuttanad for getting boats to escape. But, the rain has lost steam and the climate is favourable for the rescue operations on Friday and this has come as a breather to the rescue personnel. Hundreds of people, including children, college students, elderly people and migrant workers, remain stranded in various parts of the taluks and most of them sought the help through social media and the mainstream media.

However, the rescue workers could not reach the areas because of the heavy water current. District Collector S Suhas said the Navy’s chopper reached Chengannur and airlifted stranded people to safer locations. The Navy, The Indian Coast Guard, National Disaster Response Force and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police have been conducting rescue operations in the district. Chengannur, Pandanad, Edanadu, Thiruvanvandoor, Vazhar, Mangalam, Veeyappuram, Cheruthana, Pathiyoor, Pallippad, Mangalam, Puthankavu and Kallisserry villages are flooded after the Pampa and Achankovil rivers breached their banks. In Lower Kuttanad areas, the villages of Kainakari, Pulinkunnu, Chambakulam, Nedumudi, Ramankari, Kavalam, Edathua, Thalavadi and Muttar were inundated.

Munnar remains isolated for the fourth day

Idukki: Munnar continued to be isolated with road connectivity and communication facilities cut off for the fourth consecutive day. The Old Munnar area continues to be inundated suspending entrance to Munnar town from Adimali through Kochi-Dhanushkodi Highway. Devikulam tehsildar P K Shaji said eight persons have died in the rain-related incidents in the past three days, taking the death toll to 16 during the past 10 days. Two persons have also been reported missing in Muthirapuzha river. However, no tourist is trapped here, he said.

“Man-missing incidents have been reported in Vellathooval and other areas. However, we are unable to reach there as roads are blocked,” he said. While communication facilities have been partially restored in Munnar, adjacent areas of Devikulam and Chinnakkanal are completely isolated with road and telephone connectivity and electricity supply disrupted totally. All the roads leading to Munnar from Adimali, Nedumkandam via Devikulam, Mattuppetty and Udumalpett via Marayur have been blocked due to heavy landslides.

Muvattupuzha town flooded as water rises

Kochi: Muvattupuzha town was flooded after water levels rose in the eastern parts of Ernakulam, cutting off routes towards Kothamangalam and Vazhakulam-Thodupuzha region. “The Kacherithazham area has been flooded, with water flowing over the old and new bridges,” said Thomas Varghese Thannikkal, president, Vazhakulam Merchants’ Association. For those travelling towards Thodupuzha, the safer route will be via Tripunithura, Udayamperoor, Thalayolaparambu and Koothattukulam, he said.