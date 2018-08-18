Home States Kerala

Kerala Floods: Low-lying areas of Kottayam under water

With major rivers, including Meenachil, Manimala, Moovattupuzha and their tributaries, in full spate, hundreds of houses, shops and several acres of farmlands have been inundated in various areas.

18th August 2018

Two helicopters have been continuing the rescue operations in and around Chalakudy, which was totally submerged in the flooded water. (Photo |TP Sooraj/ EPS)

KOTTAYAM:  Hardly a month after monsoon wrecked widespread damages in the district, flood has once again submerged the lowlying areas of Kottayam, especially Upper Kuttanad. The situation is alarming as water level is rising further in several places, triggering panic among people.

With major rivers, including Meenachil, Manimala, Moovattupuzha and their tributaries, in full spate, hundreds of houses, shops and several acres of farmlands have been inundated in various areas. With water level rising in the outskirts of Kottayam, Changanassery, Pala and Vaikom municipalities, and in Kumarakom, Ayarkkunnam, Manarcad, Aymanam, Arppookkara, Thiruvarpp, Veloor, Thalayolaparamb and Udayanapuram grama panchayats, thousands of families have been shifted to relief camps set up in various places.

Threats of landslide in the eastern part of the district, especially in Koottikkal, Kokkayar, and Peruvanthanam panchayats, also forced authorities to shift hundreds of people to various relief camps. In all 33,346 people belonging to 9,722 families have been shifted to 275 relief camps. When water level suddenly rose last night, several families got stranded in their houses.

