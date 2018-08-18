Home States Kerala

Kerala floods: With one eye on the sky, locals begin cleanup in Idukki

Rescue operations continued at various parts of the district on Friday as a small army of locals began to remove mud, uprooted trees and other materials that were washed away.

Published: 18th August 2018 12:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2018 01:24 AM   |  A+A-

People evacuating from Adimali, Idukki. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)

By Nejma Sulaiman
Express News Service

IDUKKI: Even as stunned residents and government employees began clean-up and repair after the devastating floods and landslides in the past two days, some are worried that it could happen again with intermittent rains lashing across the district on Friday.

KERALA FLOODS | FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES

Rain and gusty winds, with a chance of heavy downpour and localised flooding, are forecast from Friday through Monday morning.

What's more worrying is that despite opening their shutters, major dams, including Mullaperiyar, Idukki and Idamalayar, are filled to the brim.

"Hopefully, there isn't any (more flooding). I don't know how much more rain could we take," said Jafer, a resident of Munnar, where at least six persons were killed or swept away by floodwaters in separate incidents after 132.3 mm rain fell on Thursday.

Rescue operations continued at various parts of the district on Friday as a small army of workers began to remove mud, uprooted trees and other material that washed away residential areas at Pachady near Nedumkandam on Thursday.

Roads, low-lying areas and farmlands were flooded after 195 mm of rain fell on Friday in Vandiperiyar, Upputhara, Kumily, Elappara, Manjumala, Kokkayar and Vagamon, which comes under the Peerumade taluk.

But the worst was reserved for people who reside along the banks of Periyar river at the Karimkulam Chappathu area, where the rain was heaviest and water released from Mullaperiyar rushed down through the river submerging the entire town.

Roads were partially or completely closed due to piling up of debris or pavement collapses.

Cash crop sector of the district including tea, cardamom, coffee have been seriously affected and growers said this will severely impact the annual supply from the district.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala floods Kerala rains Flood rescue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
'Queen of Soul': Outpouring of tributes to Aretha Franklin
Weed killer found in kids' breakfast foods: Report
Gallery
Torrential rains, overflowing rivers and a series of landslides have resulted in the death of over 150 people in the state. Unofficial reports have pegged the toll at a higher count. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala rains: Amid rising death toll, Meteorological department predicts more rain
One of the most loved and respected politicians of all time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is counted as one of the greatest politicians India has ever produced breathe his last at 93. Also called as the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of Indian politics Vajpayee had not only w
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Interesting facts about the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of the Indian politics