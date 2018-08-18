Home States Kerala

Landslides claim 10 lives; child missing

On Friday, the body of a threeyear- old girl was recovered from the debris of the landslide at Aluvasseri near Pothundi dam in Nenmara.

Published: 18th August 2018

CRPF, police and fire force personnel searching for a child on Friday in the landslide debris at Kottopadam

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD:  Around 10 people died, while one child remained missing in landslides which occurred at Aluvasseri and Kottopadam the other day. On Friday, the body of a threeyear- old girl was recovered from the debris of the landslide at Aluvasseri near Pothundi dam in Nenmara.

Till now, eight bodies have been recovered from the debris. The body of Athmika, daughter of Anitha of Cherumcode, Aluvasseri was the latest to be recovered. One of the seriously injured persons, Akhila, daughter of deceased Gangadharan, is being treated at a private hospital in Coimbatore.

In the Kottopadam landslide at Mannarkad, the body of Chaathi, wife of Karadiyode Thampy, was recovered. The body of Thampy was recovered on Thursday. CRPF, police and Fire and Rescue services teams are now searching for the

