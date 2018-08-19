Home States Kerala

Hilly areas in Pathanamthitta grapple with flood aftermath

It was only after two days, the students of Cooperative Engineering College, Aranmula, who were stuck in a hostel at Kozhipalam, were rescued and sent to Elanthur.

Published: 19th August 2018 01:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2018 01:42 AM

By Hareesh Kumar A S
Express News Service

CHENGANNUR/ARANMULA: Though water has started to recede in the hilly regions of Pathanamthitta district, including Ranni and Vadasserikkara, many families housed in relief camps who have returned to their houses have found it difficult to clean their houses as the flood waters have caused severe damage. In Kozhenchery and Aranmula, water is slowly receding.

Though a boat from Kollam harbour was brought to Thekkemala, the heavy flow of water blocked its passage through the Pampa. It was only after two days, the students of Cooperative Engineering College, Aranmula, who were stuck in a hostel at Kozhipalam, were rescued and sent to Elanthur. Over 100 houses at Malakkara and Arattupuzha are still under water. Though most of the residents have been shifted to various relief camps, there is no proper facility to ensure an uninterrupted supply of food, water and other essential items to them.

At a relief camp operating in the parish hall of the Orthodox church at Puthencavu, food and essential items were supplied by volunteers from Punalur region. It is said there are many places in the district, where even the Navy or rescue teams have not been able to reach. As mortuary facilities are not available at Kozhenchery and Chengannur owing to power issues and flooding, the bodies of two who died at Puthukulangara have been shifted to hospitals in Mallappally. Pandalam town was submerged as the Achenkovil river turned its course. On Saturday, the Navy rescued 200 people from various regions in the district.

