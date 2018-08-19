Home States Kerala

Kerala floods: Death toll rises to 357 on Saturday

The Chief Minister further informed that the state has suffered a loss of Rs 19,512 crores due to floods.

Published: 19th August 2018 12:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2018 12:38 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala rain, water

File Photo of Kerala Flood. (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

TRIVANDRUM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said that the death toll in the flood-hit state has increased to 357. The Chief Minister further informed that the state has suffered a loss of Rs 19,512 crores due to floods.

"We are in the middle of a disaster, we need unite as one to tackle it. The state has suffered a loss of Rs 19,512 crores due to floods. Total 33 people have died in the state today. Death toll rises to 357," Vijayan said at a press briefing.

Kerala has been facing the worst flooding in a century. The rescue and relief operations in the state are in full swing and efforts are being made to evacuate people from flood-affected areas.

[FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES HERE]

Earlier in the day, after conducting an aerial survey of the situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a relief fund of Rs. 500 crore to the state along with an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh to the next kin of the deceased and Rs. 50,000 to those critically injured.

The Centre has launched massive rescue and relief operations in the southern state. Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been asked to mobilize additional manpower, boats and helicopters to scale up the rescue and relief operations. Food packets and drinking water are also being rushed.

The Chief Ministers of various states have also come forward to help the southern state cope with the huge-scale devastation and extended financial aid.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala floods Kerala rains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Indian flag bearer Neeraj Chopra marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta.
Asian Games 2018: Indian contingent gears up for opening ceremony
Poster of India's first tri-lingual film 'III Smoking Barrels' unveiled
Poster of India's first tri-lingual film 'III Smoking Barrels' unveiled
Gallery
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photo | Instagram)
IN PICS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in Mumbai
Foster daughter Namita Kaul Bhattacharya lit the pyre as cries of 'Atal Bihari Amar Rahe' reverberated. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee laid to rest, daughter Namita lights funeral pyre