Home States Kerala

Pandanad Town cries for help, water level not receeding

The situation in the locality is so grim that no house has escaped the flood fury.

Published: 19th August 2018 01:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2018 01:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Biju E Paul
Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA:  The horror of the experience is still visible in Pramod’s eyes. As water level rose, he and his family moved to the roof top thinking that it would be over in a few days. “I, along with my wife, two children and aged parents stayed on the rooftop of my houses at North Pandanad for three days. The water started to rise by Wednesday morning. Then, we thought the water level would come down by evening or by the next day.

ALSO READ | Kerala Floods: No amount of rain could douse people’s spirit

Every year during monsoon, water level rises in Pampa and recedes after a few days. But this time, the water reached above the sunshade of my house and we had to stay on the roof. Roof truss helped keep the rain away. But we were running out of water and food. By the grace of God, a rescue team came to our house and shifted us to a relief camp set up at Arattupuzha CSI Church by Friday evening,” said T Pramod of Thundiyil house, Pandand. He is not alone.

The situation in the locality is so grim that no house has escaped the flood fury. What worsened the situation was people’s decision to stay put in their houses thinking that water would recede as fast as it rose. “Around 2 to 2.5 lakh people are stranded in houses in Pandanad, Thiruvanvandoor, Thriperumthura, Mannar and other panchayats in the Chengannur taluk. We have been asking the Navy for help to airlift people. But they were not serious in their response.

 (Photo | Albin Mathew /EPS)

By Saturday morning, water has started to enter into new areas like Cheriyanad, Venmony and Ala. Immediate attention of the government and armed forces is needed to save the life of people here,” said Chengannur MLA Saji. Navy and other paramilitary forces are actively engaged in the rescue operations in the taluk. However, they are unable to reach to the interior areas. With Pampa overflowing, Mulakkuzha, Thiruvanvandoor, Mannar, Budhanoor, Veeyapuram, Edathua, Cheruthana, Karuvatta and other panchayats have been inundated. More than 50 fishing boats, brought from Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram, have also been pressed into rescue operation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala Floods Pandanad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Indian flag bearer Neeraj Chopra marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta.
Asian Games 2018: Indian contingent gears up for opening ceremony
Poster of India's first tri-lingual film 'III Smoking Barrels' unveiled
Poster of India's first tri-lingual film 'III Smoking Barrels' unveiled
Gallery
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photos | Instagram)
SEE PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in traditional roka ceremony