Priyadarshan, Akshay Kumar donate to 'save Kerala'

The death toll due to rains and floods in Kerala increased to 370, with two more deaths reported on Sunday.

Published: 19th August 2018 01:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2018 01:21 PM   |  A+A-

Priyadarshan

Filmmaker Priyadarshan (File | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Priyadarshan and actor Akshay Kumar have donated money to the Chief Ministers Distress Relief Fund towards the flood-ravaged Kerala.

Priyadarshan on Saturday tweeted a photograph of himself handing over a cheque to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and urged people to unite to save the state.

"Handed over mine and Akshay Kumar's cheque to Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund. Let's together build back Kerala back to its glory again. No politics, no religion only humanity. Let's stand together to save Kerala. Kerela floods," Priyadarshan captioned the image.

The death toll due to rains and floods in Kerala increased to 370, with two more deaths reported on Sunday.

